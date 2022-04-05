Marine Interiors Market to Reach USD 5.94 Billion by 2028 | Marine Interiors Industry Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.24%

Fortune Business Insights

Pune India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine interiors market size was USD 3.08 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.94 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.24% in 2021-2028. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Marine Interiors Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the market observed considerable growth, owing to the augmented demand for passenger ships such as ferries, luxury yachts, and river cruises. Additionally, prime players are concentrating on utilizing progressive material to advance marine interiors to upgrade vessel stability and refine the capability to manage severe environmental circumstances such as humidity or moisture.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Almaco Group (Finland)

Aros Marine (Lithuania)

Bolidt Systems (Netherlands)

Forbo Flooring Systems (Netherlands)

Kaefer GmbH (Germany)

Marine Interiors Spa (Italy)

Mivan Marine Ltd (U.K.)

NORAC AS (Norway)

Precetti Inc. (U.S.)

R&M Group (Germany)

Trimline Ltd. (U.K.)

Commotion in Postponed Production Due to COVID-19 Pandemic to Record Adverse Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the numerous situations of marine industries and ship OEMs across the globe. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to months of production backlog owing to the grave global shutdown. The shipbuilders have been majorly impacted since their shipyards have been momentarily shut down during lockdowns in developing countries. The restricted obtainability of labor workers during the pandemic has also impacted the interior component production. In addition to this, various shipbuilders remained unsuccessful to produce large revenue, which constrains their investment in new-fit.

Report Coverage

The report presents an extensive review of the market and a profound analysis of the dominating segments of the market. It offers a methodical examination of prime players and their perceptive approaches to foster the market growth for fiscal gains. It also shares noticeable insights that assist entrepreneurs with their investment standpoint. The regional dynamics and their crucial role in forming an upward curve in the market are offered in the following report. Additionally, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and its anticipations to impact the demand for the product in the impending future.

Driving Factors

Rising Ship Interior Refurbishment Developments to Spur Market Growth

The admiration of composite marine interior solutions is surging as they upgrade vessel stability, decline weight, and develop productivity. The increasing demand for composite solutions upsurges the replacement of current maritime internal solutions with composites solutions. Furthermore, the rising quantity of old ships leads to a rise in refurbishment developments across the world. The augmented expenditure on luxury living has amplified the demand for luxury yachts. These yachts offer a high-end traveling experience by offering modern interior services, perfectly-designed ship cabins, and safety solutions, thus sustaining the marine interiors market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The market in Europe is projected to record the chief marine interiors market share in 2020, with market size of USD 1.05 billion in 2020. This large share is accredited to the existence of numerous large shipbuilders and the interior component suppliers in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. The development is attributed to the prompt growth of the marine industry in emerging nations such as China and India.

North America recorded the second highest share in 2020 on account of the region's thriving marine industry, existence of largest marine lines, and huge investment in the marine sector.

Key Industry Development

September 2020 – Chantiers de L’atlantique announced that it has awarded ALMACO the contract to deliver cold stores, galleys, and laundry areas. The contract was awarded for flotlog fleet supply vessels of the Jacques Chevallier class, including supply and installation.

Marine Vessel Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Commercial Vessel, Passenger Ship, LNG/LPG Carrier, and Special Purpose Vessel), By System (Marine Engine, Sensor System, Control System, Electrical System, Auxiliary System and Communication System), By End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2021- 2028

