Marine Interiors Market to Reach USD 5.94 Billion by 2028 | Marine Interiors Industry Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.24%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in marine interiors market are Almaco Group (Finland), Aros Marine (Lithuania), Bolidt Systems (Netherlands), Forbo Flooring Systems (Netherlands), Kaefer GmbH (Germany), Marine Interiors Spa (Italy), Mivan Marine Ltd (U.K.), NORAC AS (Norway), Precetti Inc. (U.S.), R&M Group (Germany), Trimline Ltd. (U.K.) and others.

Pune India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine interiors market size was USD 3.08 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.94 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.24% in 2021-2028. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Marine Interiors Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the market observed considerable growth, owing to the augmented demand for passenger ships such as ferries, luxury yachts, and river cruises. Additionally, prime players are concentrating on utilizing progressive material to advance marine interiors to upgrade vessel stability and refine the capability to manage severe environmental circumstances such as humidity or moisture.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/marine-interior-market-105868

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

  • Almaco Group (Finland)

  • Aros Marine (Lithuania)

  • Bolidt Systems (Netherlands)

  • Forbo Flooring Systems (Netherlands)

  • Kaefer GmbH (Germany)

  • Marine Interiors Spa (Italy)

  • Mivan Marine Ltd (U.K.)

  • NORAC AS (Norway)

  • Precetti Inc. (U.S.)

  • R&M Group (Germany)

  • Trimline Ltd. (U.K.)

Commotion in Postponed Production Due to COVID-19 Pandemic to Record Adverse Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the numerous situations of marine industries and ship OEMs across the globe. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to months of production backlog owing to the grave global shutdown. The shipbuilders have been majorly impacted since their shipyards have been momentarily shut down during lockdowns in developing countries. The restricted obtainability of labor workers during the pandemic has also impacted the interior component production. In addition to this, various shipbuilders remained unsuccessful to produce large revenue, which constrains their investment in new-fit.

Report Coverage

The report presents an extensive review of the market and a profound analysis of the dominating segments of the market. It offers a methodical examination of prime players and their perceptive approaches to foster the market growth for fiscal gains. It also shares noticeable insights that assist entrepreneurs with their investment standpoint. The regional dynamics and their crucial role in forming an upward curve in the market are offered in the following report. Additionally, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and its anticipations to impact the demand for the product in the impending future.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/marine-interior-market-105868

Driving Factors

Rising Ship Interior Refurbishment Developments to Spur Market Growth

The admiration of composite marine interior solutions is surging as they upgrade vessel stability, decline weight, and develop productivity. The increasing demand for composite solutions upsurges the replacement of current maritime internal solutions with composites solutions. Furthermore, the rising quantity of old ships leads to a rise in refurbishment developments across the world. The augmented expenditure on luxury living has amplified the demand for luxury yachts. These yachts offer a high-end traveling experience by offering modern interior services, perfectly-designed ship cabins, and safety solutions, thus sustaining the marine interiors market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The market in Europe is projected to record the chief marine interiors market share in 2020, with market size of USD 1.05 billion in 2020. This large share is accredited to the existence of numerous large shipbuilders and the interior component suppliers in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. The development is attributed to the prompt growth of the marine industry in emerging nations such as China and India.

North America recorded the second highest share in 2020 on account of the region's thriving marine industry, existence of largest marine lines, and huge investment in the marine sector.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/marine-interior-market-105868

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Marine Interiors Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Marine Interiors Market

    • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Marine Interiors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Definitions

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ship Type

      • Commercial

        • Passenger Vessels

          • Ferries

          • Cruises

          • Yachts

        • Cargo Vessels

        • Others

      • Defense

        • Aircraft Carriers

        • Amphibious Ships

        • Destroyers

        • Frigates

        • Submarine

        • Corvettes

        • Offshore Patrol Vessels

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

      • Ceiling & Wall Panels

      • Lighting

      • Furniture

      • Galleys & Pantries

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Aluminum

      • Steel

      • Composites

      • Joinery

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia-pacific

      • Rest of the world

Toc Continued…

Key Industry Development

September 2020 – Chantiers de L’atlantique announced that it has awarded ALMACO the contract to deliver cold stores, galleys, and laundry areas. The contract was awarded for flotlog fleet supply vessels of the Jacques Chevallier class, including supply and installation.

Read Related Insights:

Marine Vessel Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Commercial Vessel, Passenger Ship, LNG/LPG Carrier, and Special Purpose Vessel), By System (Marine Engine, Sensor System, Control System, Electrical System, Auxiliary System and Communication System), By End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2021- 2028

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/marine-interior-market-105868

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec