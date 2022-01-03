Marine Corps Boots 206 Service Members Who Refused COVID Vaccines

(Photo: Photographer and Illustrator via Getty Images)

The U.S. Marine Corps has discharged 206 service members who defied the deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far the Corps appears to be the toughest of the military branches on members ignoring COVID vaccination orders, and determined to crack down for failure to comply.

The Air Force, with a Nov. 2 vaccine deadline, discharged 27 people in mid-December for refusing to get inoculated against the virus, according to Military.com.

As of last week the Navy hadn’t announced any discharges, despite the same Nov. 28 vaccine deadline as the Marine Corps for active duty personnel, reported Military.com.

Army officials last month discharged six active-duty leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 2,767 written reprimands to soldiers for refusing the vaccination order. Officials aim to take further action this month against non-exempted individuals refusing to comply with the vaccine requirements.

Despite complaints and early resistance from service members over the COVID vaccine, compliance is generally high, though many are still defying a direct order.

Overall, 95% of the more than 182,000 active-duty Marines are at least partially vaccinated. More than 1.9 million service members have either been partially or fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Defense.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated COVID vaccinations for the military in late August.

Last Tuesday, the Pentagon announced it’s now also recommending a booster shot for all eligible troops and civilian members of the Defense Department. Nearly 100,000 active-duty service members have already received boosters.

The military hasn’t been spared from disruptions in operations due to the virus. In the last week of December, the USS Milwaukee Navy combat ship was held up by a COVID outbreak. The ship docked at Guantanamo Bay after being forced to delay deployment to South America.

Service members dismissed for vaccine refusal are protected from dishonorable discharge under the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...