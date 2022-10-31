Marine Atlantic on future plans, storm prep

·6 min read

By Jaymie White

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

PORT AUX BASQUES — On Saturday, Oct. 22, Marine Atlantic held a meeting for their Annual Review of Activities. Gary O’Brien, Chair of the Board of Directors at Marine Atlantic, Murray Hupman, President and CEO of Marine Atlantic, and Shawn Leaman, Vice president of Finance, presented the meeting.

The review offered highlights in safety, human resources, environment, equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility, while taking a specific look at innovation, serving customers, and financial overview.

In the past year, Marine Atlantic has seen its share of hardships with the pandemic, the washouts on the Southwest Coast in 2021, and most recently, Hurricane Fiona, but Darrell Mercer, Corporate Communications Manager, said they have been able to pivot to keep operations running smoothly.

“The washout on the Southwest Coast last fall was a very significant event because it cut off the Southwest Coast for a period of approximately a week. From our perspective, we had two different regions that we were serving. We had the Southwest Coast, which was isolated to itself, and we also had the rest of the island, which required the goods that were coming across every day through Port aux Basques and connecting into the Trans-Canada Highway,” explained Mercer. “So when we looked at our contingency plans, we activated the Argentia service again, but we did a triangle route. We went from North Sydney to Port aux Basques to Argentia and then back to North Sydney. What that allowed us to do was bring goods into the Port aux Basques area for the Southwest Coast residents that were cut off from the rest of the island, and then we could also ship the products to Argentia to the rest of the island. That was the first time we ever implemented the triangle route, and it worked well.”

Contingency plans were also put into place ahead of Fiona and they were also able to coordinate with the Town to offer some of their supplies to help in the aftermath.

“We put extra mooring lines on our vessels in addition to our automated mooring systems. We did our preparatory activities at the terminal to ensure our drainage systems were working well. Any loose objects were secured, and because of that we came through that storm with minimal damage,” explained Mercer. “When the storm passed through on Saturday morning through Port aux Basques, we were back in operation by lunchtime Sunday. So there was an impact to our schedule, but from an infrastructure perspective we fared very well, especially when you look at some of the areas of Port aux Basques that experienced that devastation with the storm surge.”

Mercer said the weather events are definitely having an impact on Marine Atlantic's service.

“We’re seeing the storms that are coming much more frequently now. They’re more severe storms, and that could be a winter storm or a fall hurricane, but we are starting to see these happen more and more often. When you look from a climate change perspective, we’re certainly experiencing more severe weather and that’s something we’re preparing for into the future.”

Despite the storms, Mercer said the past year has been positive.

“When we look at traffic from 2020 and 2021, there was a significant drop in comparison to pre-COVID periods, and that was basically due to the travel regulations that were in place. People didn’t want to travel because of the risk of COVID, so we had two very significantly tough years,” said Mercer. “When we started to move into the March time frame, when the travel restrictions started to lessen, we started to see more bookings on our service. Then the government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced the Come Home Year activities and we saw more bookings associated with that.”

Marine Atlantic saw a significant bump from 2019, a pre-COVID period.

“The analysis that we’re doing right now is, was that a blip simply because all of those factors came into place? We're coming out of COVID. We had a Come Home Year, and people had a pent-up demand for travel, or is that going to be a longer-term piece. As we look out into 2023, inflation is a piece that’s going to influence people’s travel choice. The price of fuel will influence people's decision on whether they want to travel,” said Mercer. “We’re keeping a close eye on that to see what that will translate into for travel, 2022 was a good year for our service when we look at the traffic numbers, and now it’s just a matter to see what that is going to translate to for next year.”

Numbers are still strong for fall 2022 bookings.

“Back in the spring we announced the 22 per cent discount and that was in association with the Come Home Year, but what we did was we also implemented it for the fall period. So travel during October was subject to a 22 per cent discount as well. What we’ve seen is a desire, again, for more people to travel for the fall season,” said Mercer. “The latest numbers that we have show about a five per cent increase over 2019 numbers, so it is still a fairly significant bump for the fall season.”

Also mentioned were the upcoming infrastructure plans for Marine Atlantic, which include the new Port aux Basques administration building and the new vessel, both which are planned to be completed by 2024.

“We are currently going through due diligence on contract award, so our hope is to have that in place in the not-too-distant future,” said Mercer. “We’re looking at the 2024-2025 time frame for the vessel. We actually got an update recently that the construction activities at the yard are going to begin on November 1. So next week we’ll start to see all the modules start to come together to form the ship. Obviously it’s going to be a long process as we move over the next 18 months or so, but this is a significant milestone as the ship is going to start to take shape.”

Marine Atlantic also has plans for improvements within the Port aux Basques Harbour.

“One of the pieces we have been working on over the last number of years is the potential removal of Vardy’s Island. From a safety perspective, the island sits in the middle of the harbour and our vessels have to navigate around that island. It becomes more of an issue when we are into periods of high winds, for example, so we’ve been looking at what the potential would be to remove that island,” explained Mercer. “We’ve had some initial consultations in the area with various groups to let them know what our plans are. We’re not in the position right now to move forward. We do own the island. We took ownership of that island in the last fiscal year, and we’re putting together plans now to present to the Government of Canada where we would hopefully get funding to remove the island, but before we’d go through any of that process we would have consultations in the local area, outline our plans, go through an environmental assessment. So it’s still a significant ways out before we’d be able to finalize that project.”

Jaymie White, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wreckhouse Weekly News

Latest Stories

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Jays outfielder George Springer undergoes surgery on right elbow to remove bone spur

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has had a bone spur removed from his right elbow. The club announced on Thursday that the operation in Dallas was a success. The nagging injury in Springer's dominant arm bothered him for most of the season and limited his play. Despite this, he had a .267 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases and was named a nominee for the Silver Slugger award earlier Thursday. A Blue Jays spokesman says Springer is expected to make a

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Kucherov scores late in the third, Lightning beat Sharks 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday. Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves. Hedman opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game, and Karlsson tied it 50 seconds later on a

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.