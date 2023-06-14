Marine Arrested in Firebombing of Planned Parenthood Clinic

FBI

Two men, one of them an active-duty Marine, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa, California, last year.

Chance Brannon, 23, was stationed at the nearby Camp Pendleton, according to a press release from federal prosecutors. He and his alleged accomplice, 21-year-old Tibet Ergul, were charged with using an explosive or fire to damage property and affect interstate commerce.

They are accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the clinic entrance early in the morning of March 13, 2022, setting fire to a wall and ceiling according to the complaint. Investigators said the burn marks covered an area three feet wide and 10 to 15 feet tall. No one was injured, but the clinic was forced to shut down the next morning and cancel about 30 appointments.

According to the complaint, Ergul texted a friend the next day to take credit for the fire, adding that he wished he “could’ve recorded the combustion.” He allegedly included a photo of his gloved hand holding the Molotov cocktail inside Brannon’s car.

“The depraved act of launching an improvised explosive device into a public facility put lives at risk and will not be tolerated," Donald Alway, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, said in the statement.

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Violence against abortion clinics has increased significantly since the overturn of Roe v. Wade last June. A report from the National Abortion Federation found the number of clinic burglaries and stalking incidents tripled from 2021 to 2022, and the number of arson attacks doubled.

Last year, a woman allegedly entered an unopened clinic in Casper, Wyoming, poured gasoline on the floor, and set it on fire. The arson delayed the opening of the clinic by nearly a year, leaving the state without a single surgical abortion provider during that time.

