Marinated scallop salad recipe

Limes are used here, but grapefruit or oranges work just as well - Matt Austin

Super-fresh scallops are among my favourite fish or shellfish to eat raw. They are naturally sweet and have a wonderful texture; a bit of citrus is all that’s needed. I’ve used limes here, but grapefruit or oranges work just as well.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 10 minutes of marinating time

Serves

Four as a starter

Ingredients

4 large or 8 small scallops, shucked and cleaned

juice of 2 limes

1 small carrot, finely shredded

3cm piece of leek, finely shredded lengthways

a handful of small, tasty salad leaves and herbs

2 medium red or green chillies, thinly sliced

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

Method

1. Remove the orange roe from the scallops and cut each roe into three pieces. Put the lime juice in a bowl and season it with salt and pepper, then put the roe pieces in and leave them for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, mix the carrot, leek and leaves together, and arrange in the centre of your serving plates.

3. Slice the scallops horizontally in half if small, or into three if large, and toss them into the lime juice. Arrange around the salad with the roe pieces, and place a slice of chilli on each piece of scallop.

4. Mix the oil with the remaining lime juice from the marinade and spoon on to the salads to serve.