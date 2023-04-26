Who is Marina Purkiss? Commentator debates with Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News

Marina Purkiss’s lively debate with Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News on Tuesday has gone viral on Twitter (GB News)

Political commentator Marina Purkiss went head-to-head with Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News on Tuesday (April 25), where they discussed culture wars, freedom of speech, and Brexit.

A clip of Ms Purkiss challenging Mr Rees-Mogg on Tory distraction tactics and failed policies, with the MP retaliating by accusing her of abuse and of lying, has gone viral on Twitter.

Ms Purkiss said on Twitter: “Lots of people saying I was rude to Rees-Mogg tonight… I’m confused.

“I thought these people were all for ‘direct critical feedback’ and robustly telling people if they’re no good at their job. Make your minds up, snowflakes.”

Don’t want to watch GB News? Don’t worry, you can watch @MarinaPurkiss destroy Jacob Rees Mogg here 👇🏼



This is actually the closest I’ve ever come to pitying him.



Ps: Wonder if he supports fracking due to his alleged financial interests in the fossil fuel industry via Odey? pic.twitter.com/WW4kfuFKnk — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) April 25, 2023

Who is Marina Purkiss?

Marina Purkiss is a political commentator who became interested in politics following the 2016 Brexit referendum. Her website, marinapurkiss.com, says she leads marketing campaigns for a US tech firm.

Ms Purkiss regularly shares her opinions on social media. At the time of writing, she had 400,000 followers on Twitter.

She has appeared on TV shows including GB News, the Jeremy Vine Show, and Good Morning Britain, where she comments on current affairs and challenges political figures.

And as demonstrated in her debate with Mr Rees-Mogg, Ms Purkiss isn’t shy about disagreeing with Tories.

In January, she appeared on the Jeremy Vine show on Channel 5 alongside former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe, in a segment on pensioners playing video games.

She told Ms Widdecombe, who wasn’t enjoying playing Mario Kart: “There are probably better games for you, Ann.

“For example, I used to love Grand Theft Auto. It tells you how to prosper in a criminal world, like being in the Tory party. You’d love it.”

Don’t think Ann Widdecombe enjoyed me telling her what video game she might like… pic.twitter.com/3anhhMRyfO — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 26, 2023

Another clip from the same show also saw Ms Purkiss go viral for telling a caller called Kath: “Kath, you know what I know about you? I know what papers you read."

Kath responded by saying: "No, you don’t, because I don’t read the papers, actually. You talk rubbish, Marina."

But when Ms Purkiss replied."You read rubbish and it shows," Kath insisted: "I don’t read anything, are you deaf?"