Marina Litvinenko submits €3.5m ECHR claim against Russia

The widow of Alexander Litvinenko has submitted a claim against Russia to the European court of human rights (ECHR), seeking €3.5m (£3.1m) in compensation for his murder by radiation poisoning in London.

Marina Litvinenko is requesting punitive damages and payment for accumulated lost income. A public inquiry concluded that her husband’s murder in 2006 was probably ordered by Vladimir Putin.

The submission also asks the Strasbourg judges to rule on the significance of the pattern of targeted assassinations and attempted killings allegedly carried out by Russian state agents across Europe and the Middle East.

Among the attacks listed are the 2018 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury and the subsequent death of Dawn Sturgess after she handled a discarded container filled with the nerve agent novichok.

Russia, like the UK, is a member of the Council of Europe, which oversees the ECHR. To date the court has never awarded punitive or exemplary damages. It is being urged to do so in the exceptional circumstances of this claim and to prevent Russia from continuing its policy of covert elimination.

The legal arguments, submitted by Ben Emmerson QC, who represents Marina Litvinenko, refashion a claim first sent to Strasbourg in 2007 by her then lawyers, one of whom was Keir Starmer QC, now leader of the Labour party.

The UK government is cooperating with the Strasbourg court as it gathers evidence to assess the case. However, it has declined to intervene directly in support of the widow’s claim, partially on the grounds that it could affect the way the court deals with future British cases.

Alexander Litvinenko was a former KGB officer who spoke out about corruption inside Russia before fleeing with his family to Britain. He was poisoned with the radioactive isotope polonium-210.

The inquiry found it had been administered by two Russian agents, Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun, whom Litvinenko met in London. They have repeatedly denied involvement.

(November 15, 2003) Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev





The former acting president of the breakaway Chechen Republic was killed along with two bodyguards in a car bombing in Doha, Qatar.





(November 15, 2006) Alexander Litvinenko





Litvinenko drank tea laced with polonium-210 at a hotel in Mayfair, central London, where he had met two Russian intelligence officers.





(November 15, 2015) Emelian Gebrev





Gebrev, an arms dealer, was poisoned with pesticide-like organophosphates in Bulgaria. GRU officers have allegedly been linked to the attempted killing.





(November 15, 2016) Milo Dukanovic





The Montenigrin prime minister was the target of an assassination plot in Montenegro. A cache of weapons was discovered and two Russian men, said to have been GRU agents, were jailed for the coup attempt.





(November 15, 2018) Sergei Skripal





Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived being poisoned with novichok in Salisbury, England. Another woman, Dawn Sturgess, who handled a discarded container of novichok, died later in the year.





(November 15, 2019) Zelimkhan Khangoshvili





The Chechen separatist was shot dead in Berlin. A man travelling on a passport issued by the Russian authorities in a false name was arrested and is facing trial in Germany for the killing.





(November 15, 2020) Alexei Navalny





The Russian opposition leader was poisoned with novichok in Siberia in August. He was flown to Germany and has since recovered.





Marina Litvinenko told the Guardian: “It is almost 14 years since my husband was killed. We had to fight to get a public inquiry. It has taken a long time to bring this case to justice. It was a state-sponsored crime. Now we are talking not just about my husband being poisoned but also Sergei and Yulia Skripal and the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. These were chemical weapons, forbidden weapons of destruction.

“If we can’t bring the people who committed this crime to London … then someone still needs to be held responsible. The Russian government under Putin never says sorry. As the [widow from the] first [poisoning] case, it is very important to me to take it to Strasbourg and stand up for my rights.”

She said David Miliband, when foreign secretary, “paid attention to what happened to my family” and met her. She also met Theresa May when she was home secretary. She has not been able to meet Boris Johnson or other ministers since then to discuss her case.

