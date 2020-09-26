Marina Bay Sands food court, Mustafa Centre added to list of venues visited by COVID-19 community cases

People wearing face masks are seen at the Merlion park, one of the major tourist attraction in Singapore and near the Marina Bay Sands during the Singapore National Day. (Photo by Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A food court at Marina Bay Sands and Mustafa Centre were among the locations visited by COVID-19 cases in the past week, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (26 September) evening.

In an update on the 20 new coronavirus cases detected in Singapore on Saturday, MOH said that three new locations had been added to the list of public places visited by cases while they were still infectious: Rasapura Masters, a food court located at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands; Mustafa Centre; and STAI Jalan Boon Lay, where the Land Transport Authority conducts vehicle inspections.

At Mustafa Centre, infectious individuals visited on 15 September between 810pm and 850pm, and also on 23 September between 725pm and 835pm.

Meanwhile, at Rasapura Masters, such individuals were present on 19 September between 415pm and 445pm, and again on 24 September between 355pm and 425pm.

COVID-19 cases also visited STAI Jalan Boon Lay on 24 September between 215pm and 3pm.

As a precautionary measure, who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit. They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection such as cough, sore throat and runny nose, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH added that individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg, to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

The ministry again stressed, “There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.”

