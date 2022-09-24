Marina Abramovic on ‘New Age bulls---’ and kissing Harry Styles

Never standing still: Serbian performance artist Marina Abramović - Sebastien Micke/Paris Match
In one of the more ­surprising tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, The Art Newspaper compared her to a 75-year-old Serbian performance artist. By executing her duties with such ­consistency for so long, Her late Majesty was, the paper suggested, “a Marina Abramović for the ages”.

Hang on, what? As in, the same Marina Abramović whose early performances from the 1970s were intense, violent affairs, in which she (or, at her invitation, members of her audience) inflicted pain upon her often-naked body?

In one, she stabbed manically at the spaces in between her spread fingers with a knife, frequently nicking her own flesh; in another, she brushed her hair with such frantic force that clumps of it came out. Once, she lay down in the middle of a five-pointed wooden star that she’d set alight. Deprived of oxygen in the middle of the inferno, she passed out, and had to be saved by an onlooker.

I’m no royal historian, but I don’t think our late Queen ever did anything quite like that. Still, when I put the ostensibly preposterous comparison to Abramović herself, she doesn’t bat an eyelid. “I was very honoured,” she says in heavily accented English, adopting the magnanimous tone of a head of state accepting praise from a foreign dignitary – albeit one surrounded by boxes in a back office at Modern Art Oxford, where her new exhibition, Gates and Portals, opens today. “I really admired her. The discipline she exercised is fascinating.”

Ah, discipline: now that is something which Abramović knows a lot about. Not that her hardcore approach to making art won her much sympathy when she was starting out. In the “old days”, as she puts it, her performances were dismissed by critics as exhibitionist bacchanals. “I love bad reviews,” she tells me. “If you [make] good work, you have two possibilities: they love you or they hate you. I hate indifference.”

For 12 years until 1988, Abramović collaborated with her lover Frank Uwe Laysiepen, the German artist known only as “Ulay”, whom she met in Amsterdam in 1975. They travelled around Europe in an old black Citroën police van performing scores of astonishing new pieces, distilling the complex, timeless dynamics of male-female relationships; when they weren’t performing, they survived by, for instance, working on a farm in Sardinia’s mountains, milking goats and sheep in exchange for food.

Although Abramović and Ulay (who died two years ago) subsequently split up – by walking from opposite ends of the Great Wall of China before meeting in the middle to say one last, epic goodbye – and fought each other over royalties (in 2016, a Dutch court ordered her to hand over more than £218,000), she still looks back fondly on those years of “living in the van, with nothing”. They never had children.

“I’m not really the mother material,” Abramović tells me wryly. Does she regret this? “No,” she replies. “I never had this ticking [biological] clock. Mostly, the work occupied my mind.” She had a strained relationship with her own mother, Danica, who, like Abramović’s handsome, unfaithful father, Vojin, fought the Nazis as a Yugoslav Partisan under Tito, and was rewarded, after the war, with a position in his Communist government. Abramović grew up in Belgrade in comfortable, bourgeois circumstances, but her mother frequently beat her. “It was very difficult,” she recalls. “Basically, I was never good enough for her. Yet,” she adds, with a hollow laugh, “that cold, strict military control was really to make me a warrior. And, in many ways, she achieved that.”

After Ulay, her performances, though still intense, became less obviously bellicose. “In the beginning,” Abramović explains, “I was interested in the limits of the body. More and more, I became interested in my mind.” Next year, several of her “greatest hits” will be re-performed (by younger artists) at the Royal Academy. Abramović will be the first ever woman to take over Burlington House. “The pressure is very big,” she tells me. There will be new work, too – although rumours that she’s going to zap herself with one million volts of electricity are, she says, “fake news”.

Perhaps she will end up doing something like her most famous performance, The Artist Is Present (2010), which she still considers the fulcrum of her career. Every day for almost three months, she sat, silent and immobile, in the atrium of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, gazing back at each of the 1,545 visitors (including Lou Reed, Alan Rickman and Bjork) who took it in turns to sit opposite her.

“People think that sitting on a chair, ‘Oh, it’s so easy,’” Abramović tells me. “But eight hours [per day], and 10 hours on Fridays, never leaving for the bathroom? It is hell on Earth. I could never make this kind of work when I was 20 or 30, even 40: I didn’t have the determination, willpower or concentration.

'I love bad reviews': Abramovic performing with her lover, Ulay - TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo
Many who queued to sit with Abramović wept before her sorrowful pale face. “When people have that kind of attention, and [sense that] you’re there for them, they open to you,” she explains. “I have a friend, an American [art] critic, who says, ‘I hate your art: you always make me cry.’ And that’s the thing. My work is truly emotional. You can’t escape those emotions that deal with deep things inside.”

In Britain, I tell her, the past fortnight has been exceptionally emotional. The state funeral prompts us to revisit Abramović’s unconventional plans for her own. She wants three different ceremonies to be staged simultaneously in the cities that have meant the most to her: Belgrade, Amsterdam and New York, her home for the past two decades. “Nobody,” she continues, should know which of the coffins “is the real one”; everyone should tell jokes and wear “vibrant” colours. If you’re lucky enough to have had a “good life”, she believes, “then you should have a good death, too.”

The transition from life to death also plays a part in her new exhibition, which draws on her residency last year at Oxford’s Pitt Rivers Museum. For Abramović, who says that she is “not influenced by artists, [but] by nature and ancient cultures”, its anthropological displays are “like treasure”. She decided to study how ancient cultures used gates and portals to convey “different shifts in consciousness” and “mental transformation” – and a new video, as well as several drawings responding to objects, will be shown at the museum from today.

At Modern Art Oxford, though, she will exhibit “my own gates”: seven open-sided copper kiosks with in-built magnets, each approximately the size of a telephone box, which date from 2012. Visitors enter these so-called Time Energisers after handing in their smartphones and watches, and donning noise-blocking headphones. The show’s dramatic finale, in a separate gallery, is an illuminated crystal “portal” constructed from selenite, a mineral, she explains, which “amplifies everything: energy, light”. “This is like a portal between life and death,” she says. “I think that when you die, you’re not going to darkness, you go to light.”

But portals, crystals, visions of the afterlife: isn’t this all a bit mystical for a sceptical British audience? “Every time you do anything labelled ‘spiritual’, it is dismissed as ‘New Age bullshit’,” says Abramović, who resists the notion that “art always has to be so intellectual”.

Doors of perception: Abramovic’s Time Energisers (2012) are on show in Oxford - Fabrizio Vatieri
Ordinarily, I’d be cynical. But Abramović can make almost anything sound compelling. Yes, she can be melodramatic, a touch diva-ish, even vain. One minute, she is showing me a letter from the Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, thanking her for demonstrating “solidarity with Ukraine”. (A few months before Russia’s invasion, her Crystal Wall of Crying, a 130ft-long Holocaust memorial, was unveiled in Kyiv.) The next, she is scrolling through pictures of her meeting Harry Styles backstage at Madison Square Garden. She giggles. “He saw me and said, ‘I love your work.’ We kissed each other. It was just so sweet.”

Her baka, or grandmother, a deeply religious woman who lived to 103, once told her that life begins at 70 – and Abramović it seems, is having a ball. She cheerfully tells me about her many recent magazine shoots: “When you’re 70, and you’re on the cover of a fashion magazine, it is so much fun.” The flak she started taking after The Artist Is Present, for being excessively (as she puts it) “jet-set” and “glamorous”, doesn’t seem to bother her.

Underneath, Abramović remains a sincere and original artist, whose Spartan methods can yield revelatory, moving results. Rightly, she remains “very proud of my early works, before Ulay, because I went very far”. Rhythm 0, for instance, which she performed in Naples in 1974 (it’s now in the collection of the Tate), involved 72 objects laid out on a table – including a bullet and a gun – which, for six hours, her audience was invited to “use on me as desired”. “I was in my 20s, and I was ready to die for art,” she says. “I was lucky I didn’t.”

Even if her peers remain ambivalent about her work – “My generation sucks!” she tells me – she is revered by a younger crowd, mostly under 40. Earlier this year, she gave a lecture in Lithuania that proved so popular it had to take place in a sports arena. When she arrived, she recalls, she found “this incredible sea of people. I mean, honestly: artists don’t speak to 6,000 people. Rock stars, yes, but not artists.” Who wouldn’t love such attention? Especially since, as she points out, “when I did performances in the 1970s, [there were] maybe 10 people. Thirty was like, ‘Oh my god, big audience.’ Fifty was a huge crowd.”

Why does she think people today respond to her in such large numbers? “My work is very direct,” she replies. “I never lie. I don’t make compromises to the market of any kind.” I wonder, though, if her popularity also has something to do with her art’s underlying message. Slow down, urge her performances. Resist the franticness of modern life. “If we don’t go back to simplicity,” Abramović tells me, “we are going to be really lost.”

Gates and Portals is at Modern Art Oxford (modernartoxford.org.uk) until March 5

