Marimekko’s Latest Collaboration Is Wearable Art

The summer is prime time to create a capsule wardrobe full of easy-to-wear pieces. And Finnish design house Marimekko’s latest collaboration puts a fun spin on versatile summer basics.

On Monday, the print- and-color forward brand announced its partnership with Virginie Hucher, featuring the French artist’s works, which are known for their fluid, abstract silhouettes and bold colors.

“My first impression when I saw Virginie’s work was that it is super minimal, architectural, graphic, but also very tactile. I was drawn to both the incredible shapes and the perfectly imperfect finishes of her pieces,” says Rebekka Bay, creative director at Marimekko, via press release. “Because the artworks themselves have so much shape, we decided to construct the dresses around the artworks instead.”

The result includes three A-line dresses and a top-and-skirt set in white, blue, brown, and red hues from Hucher’s artworks. “I think that fashion designers and artists alike have always been about artistic expression, and fashion acts as an important tool, it’s a universal language that gives us the opportunity to reveal our identities,” says Hucher.

This collaboration comes on the heels of Marimekko’s partnership with American brand Mansur Gavriel that resulted in a picnic-ready assortment of strawberry-printed handbags. The brand also recently partnered with Adidas, releasing a flower-printed model of the sportswear giant’s Ultraboost sneakers, as well as gym-ready fits in Marimekko’s bold hues.

Retailing from $310 to $395, the Marimekko x Virginie Hucher collaboration is now available at marimekko.com.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

