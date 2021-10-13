Marimaca Drilling Intersects High Grade Extensions below the Marimaca Oxide Deposit
Figure 1
Plan view MOD exploration target and depth extension drill results
Figure 2
MOD Depth Extension Program Sections and PEA pit shell – NW-600
Figure 3
MOD Depth Extension Program Sections and PEA pit shell – NW-550
Figure 4
MOD Depth Extension Program and PEA pit shell - Section NW-450
Figure 5
MOD Depth Extension Program and PEA pit shell - Section NE-450
Figure 6
MOD Depth Extension Program and PEA pit shell - Section NE-100
Figure 7
Roble target area of interest relative to the MOD and other targets
Figure 8
Significant intercepts at Nepal and Roble targets
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce results from the extensional drilling campaign at the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”) and initial drilling results from the Roble Target (“Roble”), located less than 3km northeast of the MOD.
The Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling campaign below the MOD open pit limits has intersected significant zones of mixed, enriched and some primary sulphide mineralization, indicating the potential for the expansion of the MOD’s future leachable Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) and complementing the previous drilling which also encountered significant extensions of mineralization at depth (refer to announcement on 5th of May 2021). A total of 3,120m in 12 re-entry holes was drilled as extensions from the bottom of historic MOD drill holes and tested the continuation of mineralization below the existing resource pit shell. Preliminary results suggest the potential to add high-grade resources to the MOD MRE.
At the Roble Target, a discovery campaign of 2,570m over 12 shallow RC holes was completed with broad zones of oxide mineralization encountered from surface, providing additional potential to grow the Company’s oxide resource base.
Highlights
Significant extensions at depth of known copper mineralization at the MOD, complementing previously reported deeper drilling, have potentially positive implications for future scale and mine life of the operation
MAR-17 extended: 488m at 0.48% CuT from 4m including:
New intersection of 284m at 0.63% CuT from 208m, including 126m at 1.13% CuT
MAR-70 extended: 416m at 0.56% CuT from 14m including:
New intersection of 206m at 0.73% CuT from 224m
LAR-06 extended: 332m at 0.66% CuT from 48m including:
New intersection of 52m at 0.78% CuT from 328m
MAR-82 extended: 306m at 0.56% CuT from 4m including:
New intersection of 106m at 0.76% CuT from 204m
MAR-06 extended: 274m at 0.51% CuT from 14m including:
New intersection of 80m at 0.78% CuT from 208m
MAR-55 extended: 252m at 0.40% CuT from 114m including:
New intersection of 64m at 0.59% CuT from 302m
MAR-78 extended: 234m at 1.15% CuT from 108m including:
New intersection of 90m at 0.31% CuT from 252m
MAR-44 extended: 268m at 0.66% CuT from 68m including:
New intersection of 96m at 0.84% CuT from 200m
MAR-80 extended: 228m at 0.69% CuT from 100m including:
New intersection of 60m at 1.07% CuT from 268m
Average leaching potentials1 for all new intersections range from 90.8% to 27.2% with an average of 58.7%
The Company has identified several alternatives to optimize recoveries for materials with lower leaching potentials and will examine these in more detail in the coming months
Full details of extensional holes and leaching potentials in Table 1
At Roble, discovery drilling intersected shallow oxide mineralization extending 600m along and 400m across strike
ROR-03 intersected 62m of 0.34% CuT from 6m including 48m at 0.41% CuT
ROR-01 intersected 10m at 0.58% CuT from 36m within a broader intersection of 138m at 0.12% CuT
ROR-04 intersected 44m at 0.27% CuT from 10m including 18m at 0.41% CuT from 10m
Weak or thinner mineralization was intersected at Roble in ROR-02, as well as at the Nepal and Pele targets, located immediately south of Roble (See Figure 8)
______________________
1 Leaching potential is soluble copper (CuS) plus cyanurable copper (CuCN) divided by total copper (CuT). Intersection average leaching potential is the average of leaching potential calculated per 2 metre section of each reported intersection.
Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:
“The depth extensions below the MOD continue to highlight the mineralizing system is potentially significantly larger than currently defined and we remain excited about the grades and widths of mineralization over an area extending approximately 400m by 350m with extensions up to nearly 300m downhole.
“Robles also provides another target for follow-up work, complementing the recent discoveries at Cindy and Mercedes, where we continue to target delineating shallow, oxide, resources to form part of the future mine plans in the MOD development. 2021 has been an exceptional year on the exploration front, with all three conceptual exploration targets drilled yielding shallow oxide materials, as well as a significant, higher grade, extensions at depth below the MOD.”
Hayden Locke, President and CEO of Marimaca Copper, commented:
“These drill intersections, when combined with the historical intersections, give a true sense of the potential scale of Marimaca. Given the very strong grades in many extensional intersections and their average leaching potentials, we believe this material could form part of an expanded leachable resource for the MOD. There are several processing combinations to recover the non-leachable portions of this material, and we will examine the technical and economic viability of each to decide the optimum path to copper recovery.
“We have also had exploration success in our surrounding package, with the first three satellite targets – Cindy, Mercedes and Robles – tested and all showing promise for additional, near surface, leachable resources.”
“We believe the depth extensions at the MOD and the success at our satellite targets have the potential to add material additional tonnes to the mine life at Marimaca. We are currently reviewing the results with our metallurgical team before planning further drilling campaigns in addition to the infill drilling to move the inferred resources to higher confidence categories.”
Overview of Drilling Campaign Objectives and Results – MOD Depth Extension Program
The Company completed a 12-hole re-entry program of historic drill holes in the southern portion of the MOD. The depth extension holes were drilled as continuations of historic drill holes at the MOD and were designed to test the continuation of mineralization at depth as follow-up to results from the initial 5-hole extension drilling campaign completed in April 2021 (refer to announcement on 5th of May 2021) including 106m at 0.39% CuT from 500m in MAR-127 Ext and 78m at 0.50% CuT from 310m in MAR-35 Ext.
Holes MAR-17 Ext, 06 Ext, 82 Ext, 55 Ext, 81 Ext, 70 Ext, 44 Ext, 80 Ext, 78 Ext and LAR-06 Ext intersected continuous zones of mixed, enriched and some primary sulphide copper mineralization below the base of the MOD. Sequential copper analysis of all samples is complete with leaching potentials mainly exceeding 50% (refer to Table 1 for further information).
The MOD depth extension drill holes were re-entries of historical holes and commenced at depths ranging from 200m to 300m downhole to new final depths of 450m to 500m. Drilling, noted on the sections below, intersected the down-dip extension of known mineralization into new zones of mixed, enriched and sulphide mineralization. Controlling structures intersected across the northeast and northwest orientated drill holes were generally consistent with the known structural controls at the MOD.
Figure 1: Plan view MOD exploration target and depth extension drill results
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39d81276-942a-4a33-b912-ec66111d186e
The majority of these mineralized zones were not captured in the historical MRE (refer to announcement on 2nd of December 2019) used to develop the mine plan for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), which was released in June 2020. MAR-17 Ext, MAR-82 Ext and MAR-06 Ext were drilled in a northwest orientation while MAR-81 Ext, MAR-55 Ext, MAR-44 Ext, MAR-80 Ext, MAR-78 Ext, LAR-06 Ext and MAR-70 Ext were drilled in a northeast orientation.
Figure 2: MOD Depth Extension Program Sections and PEA pit shell – NW-600
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd39ef1c-c0c0-4794-95bf-c5959dd51d2e
Figure 3: MOD Depth Extension Program Sections and PEA pit shell – NW-550
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02038ea5-5574-40cc-ac3d-7171d29a70a9
Figure 4: MOD Depth Extension Program and PEA pit shell - Section NW-450
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/154bbbea-5b19-4df3-a22e-213a70638ca9
Figure 5: MOD Depth Extension Program and PEA pit shell - Section NE-450
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4d99542-d0b2-479c-9ab2-fb5a31b999e9
Figure 6: MOD Depth Extension Program and PEA pit shell - Section NE-100
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d168820-2c6e-4039-a6dd-cf2ef146ad07
Overview of Drilling Campaign Objectives and Results – Roble program
Roble is located less than 3km to the northeast of the MOD, within the northeast trending Roble Fault System. This is a splay off the regional scale Naguayán Fault System, which is an important control for mineralization at the MOD. Previous geophysical, geochemical and reconnaissance work successfully identified and delineated three discrete areas of consistently sub-cropping copper mineralization, each extending over approximately 600m by 400m, separated by gravel and sand cover – Roble, Nepal and Pele (refer to June 29, 2021, announcement).
The 12-hole discovery RC drill program tested initial targets identified in the 2020 and 2021 generative exploration campaign. Results have demonstrated clear potential for the delineation of additional near-surface oxide resources, with shallow, low to moderate-grade mineralization intercepted at the Roble and Nepal targets. The 12 holes were drilled predominantly in a northwest orientation with intercepted mineralization largely controlled by the northeast trending Roble Fault and associated splays.
Figure 7: Roble target area of interest relative to the MOD and other targets
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7e64e93-19e7-4fc7-a8a2-0c28342138d9
Figure 8: Significant intercepts at Nepal and Roble targets
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/419062bb-ef24-4119-b3dd-b099ca611867
Overview of Leaching Potential
The leaching potential of copper ores is defined as acid soluble copper (CuS) plus cyanurable copper (CuCN) divided by total copper (CuT). The solubility ratio (CuS/CuT) for copper oxides such as atacamite, brochantite and chrysocolla, which dissolve quickly when exposed to acid, is a good predictor of leachability. However, where the mineralization has several copper bearing minerals with different dissolution characteristics under these leaching conditions, the copper acid solubility ratio may materially underestimate the acid leaching potential for heap leach operations, especially where some copper sulphides such as chalcocite, covellite and bornite are present, as these sulphides can be partially dissolved under oxidation conditions.
For this reason, it is common to assay for cyanide soluble copper when assaying leachable copper mineralization. This gives an indication of the total leaching potential [(CuS + CuCN)/CuT] because cyanide dissolves some of the copper sulphides that may be present in the sample and assumes that, during the leaching operation, some oxidation reactions, such as, ferric leaching and/or cupric chloride leaching occur. Due to these reactions during sulphide leaching it can be inferred that copper dissolution in a leaching operation may materially exceed the copper acid solubility ratio identified.
Marimaca has conducted five phases of metallurgical testing and has noted that in several mineral subzones, especially those with higher proportions of black oxides, the metallurgical recovery has exceeded the leaching potentials identified in sequential copper analysis.
Table 1: Summary of MOD Depth Extension Drilling Results
HOLE
New or Historical
From (m)
To (m)
Length
CuT (%)
Mineral Zone Classification
Ave. Leaching
(%)
Mar-06
Historical + New
14
288
274
0.51%
Variable
56.39%
incl.
Historical
14
196
182
0.42%
Oxide
53.71%
incl.
New (EXT)
208
288
80
0.78%
Enriched / Mixed / Primary
63.35%
incl.
New (EXT)
210
240
30
1.86%
Enriched / Mixed / Primary
63.19%
incl.
New (EXT)
274
288
14
0.15%
Enriched / Mixed / Primary
64.27%
And
New (EXT)
344
368
24
0.26%
Enriched / Primary
50.69%
Mar-17
Historical + New
4
492
488
0.48%
Variable
60.19%
incl.
Historical
4
194
190
0.28%
WAD / Oxide
72.55%
incl.
New (EXT)
208
492
284
0.63%
Enriched / Mixed / Primary
52.67%
incl.
New (EXT)
208
334
126
1.13%
Enriched / Mixed / Primary
52.87%
incl.
New (EXT)
238
280
42
1.74%
Enriched / Mixed
47.85%
incl.
New (EXT)
308
334
26
1.83%
Enriched / Mixed / Primary
38.08%
incl.
New (EXT)
352
412
60
0.33%
Enriched / Mixed / Primary
60.66%
incl.
New (EXT)
428
462
34
0.30%
Primary
37.41%
incl.
New (EXT)
482
492
10
0.28%
Primary
28.89%
Mar-42
Historical
28
198
170
0.43%
Oxide
71.01%
incl.
Historical
104
172
68
0.77%
Oxide
71.04%
and
New (EXT)
292
312
20
0.37%
Enriched
55.24%
and
New (EXT)
342
354
12
0.25%
Enriched / Primary
41.92%
Mar-44
Historical
16
28
12
0.57%
Oxide
85.31%
and
Historical + New
68
336
268
0.66%
Variable
79.23%
incl.
Historical
102
128
26
0.57%
Oxide / WAD
88.05%
incl.
Historical
150
200
50
1.31%
Oxide / WAD
89.60%
incl.
New (EXT)
200
296
96
0.84%
Oxide / Mixed
84.17%
incl.
New (EXT)
318
334
16
0.32%
Mixed / Enriched
90.82%
and
New (EXT)
400
426
26
0.22%
Primary
27.99%
and
New (EXT)
448
468
20
0.33%
Enriched / Mixed
85.88%
Mar-55
Historical + New
114
366
252
0.40%
Variable
43.33%
incl.
Historical
110
196
86
0.67%
Oxide / WAD
47.65%
incl.
New (EXT)
260
266
6
0.30%
Enriched
30.98%
incl.
New (EXT)
302
366
64
0.59%
Primary / Enriched / Mixed
45.48%
incl.
New (EXT)
302
346
44
0.80%
Primary / Enriched / Mixed
38.01%
incl.
New (EXT)
354
366
12
0.21%
Enriched
73.03%
and
New (EXT)
396
414
18
0.43%
Enriched / Primary
36.29%
and
New (EXT)
492
500
8
0.57%
Enriched
61.19%
Mar-70
Historical + New
14
430
416
0.56%
Variable
61.50%
incl.
Historical
42
82
40
0.54%
Oxide
76.86%
incl.
Historical
94
196
102
0.53%
WAD / Oxide
57.30%
incl.
New (EXT)
224
430
206
0.73%
Enriched / Mixed / Primary
62.65%
incl.
New (EXT)
224
276
52
0.88%
Enriched / Mixed
71.37%
incl.
New (EXT)
290
356
66
0.76%
Enriched / Mixed / Primary
66.55%
incl.
New (EXT)
376
416
40
1.27%
Enriched / Mixed
45.24%
Mar-78
Historical + New
108
342
234
1.15%
Oxide / Enriched
73.11%
incl.
Historical
108
250
142
1.70%
Oxide
76.51%
incl.
New (EXT)
252
342
90
0.31%
Oxide / Enriched
68.07%
incl.
New (EXT)
288
304
16
0.58%
Oxide / Enriched
81.72%
and
New (EXT)
372
392
20
0.25%
WAD / Mixed
63.39%
Mar-80
Historical + New
100
328
228
0.69%
Variable
76.15%
incl.
Historical
100
244
144
0.63%
Oxide / WAD
79.66%
incl.
Historical
188
244
56
1.21%
Oxide
86.94%
incl.
New (EXT)
268
328
60
1.07%
Enriched / Mixed
68.45%
incl.
New (EXT)
278
318
40
1.52%
Enriched / Mixed
60.58%
and
New (EXT)
396
406
10
0.17%
Oxide / Mixed
73.35%
Mar-81
Historical
4
32
28
0.31%
Oxide
66.99%
and
Historical
102
198
96
0.42%
Oxide / WAD
62.47%
and
New (EXT)
272
284
12
0.15%
Enriched / Mixed
66.13%
and
New (EXT)
296
318
22
0.16%
Enriched
68.77%
and
New (EXT)
334
372
38
0.73%
Enriched / Mixed
62.87%
and
New (EXT)
394
420
26
0.50%
Oxide / Enriched
65.16%
and
New (EXT)
464
484
20
0.36%
Enriched / Mixed
82.54%
Mar-82
Historical + New
4
310
306
0.56%
Variable
56.72%
incl.
Historical
4
144
140
0.53%
Oxide / Variable
80.01%
incl.
New (EXT)
204
310
106
0.76%
Enriched / Mixed
37.74%
incl.
New (EXT)
204
238
34
1.19%
Enriched
33.88%
incl.
New (EXT)
274
300
26
0.82%
Mixed / Enriched
51.49%
and
New (EXT)
486
496
10
0.43%
Primary
39.49%
ATR-79
Historical
6
82
76
0.36%
WAD / Oxide / Mixed
50.51%
incl.
Historical
6
46
40
0.46%
WAD / Oxide
53.59%
incl.
Historical
76
82
6
0.87%
Oxide Mixed
78.18%
and
Historical
122
138
16
1.40%
Primary / Enriched
18.99%
and
New (EXT)
212
218
6
0.25%
Enriched
85.50%
and
New (EXT)
280
320
40
0.12%
Enriched / Mixed
74.79%
LAR-06
Historical + New
48
380
332
0.66%
Variable
57.63%
incl.
Historical
48
300
252
0.63%
Oxide / WAD / Variable
60.26%
incl.
Historical
70
80
10
0.81%
Oxide
74.23%
incl.
Historical
232
300
68
1.41%
Oxide / Mixed / Enriched
61.34%
incl.
New (EXT)
328
380
52
0.78%
Enriched / Primary
41.82%
incl.
New (EXT)
328
340
12
1.33%
Enriched / Primary
27.16%
incl.
New (EXT)
356
380
24
0.98%
Enriched / Primary
32.59%
Table 2: Summary of Roble Drilling Results
HOLE
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
CuT (%)
ROR-01
36.00
174.00
138.00
0.12%
incl.
36.00
46.00
10.00
0.58%
incl.
94.00
112.00
18.00
0.16%
incl.
154.00
162.00
8.00
0.18%
ROR-02
60.00
74.00
14
0.12%
ROR-03
6.00
68.00
62
0.34%
incl.
20.00
68.00
48
0.41%
ROR-04
10.00
54.00
44
0.27%
incl.
10.00
28.00
18
0.41%
incl.
36.00
54.00
18
0.23%
NER-01
6.00
28.00
22
0.11%
and
78.00
102.00
24
0.16%
and
130.00
138.00
8
0.66%
NER-02
12.00
60.00
48
0.10%
NER-03
4.00
42.00
38
0.15%
incl.
36.00
42.00
6
0.43%
NER-04
32.00
46.00
14
0.11%
and
62.00
84.00
22
0.27%
and
230.00
246.00
16
0.17%
NER-05
12.00
24.00
12
0.16%
and
60.00
66.00
6
0.11%
and
108.00
124.00
16
0.14%
NER-06
36.00
88.00
52
0.15%
incl.
36.00
52.00
16
0.24%
and
68.00
88.00
20
0.17%
NER-07
50.00
92.00
42
0.17%
incl.
56.00
68.00
12
0.32%
incl.
82.00
92.00
10
0.25%
PER-01
NSI
PER-02
NSI
PER-03
NSI
Appendix: MOD Depth Extension Drill Collars
HOLE
NORTH
EAST
AZIMUTH
DIP
DEPTH (m)
EXTENSION (m)
FINAL DEPTH (m)
MAR-06
7,435,594.69
375,073.54
310
-60
200
300
500
MAR-17
7,435,519.50
374,925.22
310
-55
200
300
500
MAR-42
7,435,517.23
374,995.62
310
-55
200
250
450
MAR-44
7,435,575.48
374,938.62
220
-55
200
300
500
MAR-55
7,435,510.84
375,080.94
220
-60
200
300
500
MAR-70
7,435,586.30
375,006.67
220
-60
220
280
500
MAR-78
7,435,649.19
374,848.34
220
-60
250
190
440
MAR-80
7,435,616.80
374,885.25
220
-60
250
190
440
MAR-81
7,435,560.60
375,046.33
220
-60
200
300
500
MAR-82
7,435,563.46
375,041.94
310
-60
200
300
500
ATR-79
7,435,738.01
375,045.31
310
-60
200
300
500
LAR-06
7,435,754.31
374,805.22
220
-60
300
150
450
Appendix: Roble Drill Collars
HOLE
NORTH
EAST
AZIMUTH
DIP
DEPTH (m)
ROR-01
7,438,515.26
377,501.37
310
-55
220
ROR-02
7,438,255.56
377,377.36
310
-55
200
ROR-03
7,438,409.21
377,374.48
310
-60
200
ROR-04
7,438,784.13
377,421.27
310
-60
150
NER-01
7,437,970.05
377,438.65
270
-60
220
NER-02
7,437,809.53
377,352.83
310
-55
200
NER-03
7,437,710.83
377,351.49
310
-55
200
NER-04
7,437,805.69
377,516.58
310
-55
250
NER-05
7,437,725.63
377,459.86
310
-55
230
NER-06
7,437,556.14
377,369.32
270
-55
200
NER-07
7,437,593.49
377,427.60
310
-55
200
PER-01
7,436,814.87
377,071.64
310
-60
150
PER-02
7,436,821.06
376,970.31
310
-60
150
PER-03
7,437,059.53
377,195.74
310
-60
200
Sampling and Assay Protocol
True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. RC holes were sampled on a 2m continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Calama and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for %CuT (total copper) and %CuS (acid soluble copper) by AAS. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp, a geologist with more than 36 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.
The QP confirms he has visited the project area, has reviewed relevant project information, is responsible for the information contained in this news release, and consents to its publication.
