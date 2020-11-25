Marimaca Copper Receives Final Documentation for Upcoming Drilling Program

Marimaca Copper Corp.
·7 min read

Figure 1

Map of Approved Prospecting Area
Map of Approved Prospecting Area
Map of Approved Prospecting Area

Figure 2

Map Showing Areas for Surface Geological Work (Cindy and Mercedes)
Map Showing Areas for Surface Geological Work (Cindy and Mercedes)
Map Showing Areas for Surface Geological Work (Cindy and Mercedes)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that, following the positive vote by the Antofagasta Environmental Evaluation Commission (refer to news release on 5 November 2020), it has received its Environmental Qualification Resolution (“RCA”), which allows it to undertake new exploration campaigns at the Marimaca Copper Project (the “Project”) and in the broader Marimaca District.

Highlights

  • Final RCA received from the Environmental Assessment Service completes the thorough permitting process for the Company

  • Evaluation process demonstrates that the Company and the Project, including its surrounding areas, comply with all environmental regulations

  • Approvals granted for the construction of up to 365 drill pads over the next three years, encompassing 3,800 hectares of highly prospective exploration ground

  • Exploration work continues with the objective of further refining targets ahead of the upcoming drilling campaigns

    -- Surface geology and mapping at Mercedes Target continues to highlight outcrops of oxides with similar geological features and mineralization to Marimaca

    -- Expanded surveys underway at Cindy Target and to be commenced at the new Robles Target

    -- IP surveys at Marimaca Sulphide Target to be complete by early December, results available prior to year end

    -- Commencement of facilities construction and mobilization of drilling contractors expected in December and January

  • On track to drill first targets in early Q1 2021

  • Subject to closing of overnight marketed transaction raising C$25.2m, the Company is fully financed for the next phase of exploration work at Marimaca

Hayden Locke, President of Marimaca Copper, commented:

We have now received the final documentation to allow the Company to undertake its aggressive exploration plans in 2021. We are especially pleased that the rigorous environmental baseline studies, which were completed, indicated that the Project is unlikely to have any significant impacts on the local environment.

“Our geological team has been on the ground for several weeks completing the various surveys to allow the further delineation of high priority targets for drilling in early 2021. Of particular interest is the increasingly observed presence of outcropping oxide mineralization noted during reconnaissance work at the Mercedes target, approximately 3km north of the Marimaca Oxide Project. We will provide an update on this as soon as the surveys are complete.

“With the successful upsized overnight marketed deal to raise C$25.2m, we are now well funded to commence our exploration programs which will assess the potential of the Marimaca Sulphide Target and the several targets which have been identified further to the north in the Marimaca District.

Area Approved by RCA

The RCA provides approval for exploration drilling over an area of 3,800 hectare encompassing the Marimaca Oxide Project and the area immediately surrounding it including the high priority exploration targets – Mercedes, Cindy, Llanos and Emilia – to the north and Robles to the east.

Figure 1: Map of Approved Prospecting Area - https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e63f106c-e1c9-4c00-91ba-6ac0818bce67

Overview of Exploration Work Programs Underway

OXIDE MAPPING AND SAMPLING AT MERCEDES

Marimaca Copper’s team of geologists have been on the ground undertaking reconnaissance work to the north of Marimaca, near the recently identified Mercedes Target (refer to news release 23 September 2020). The team continue to note the presence of substantial outcropping of copper oxide mineralization occurring with brecciation, which is a key feature of mid-level iron-oxide copper gold (“IOCG”) deposits such as Marimaca. Geochemical sampling has now been completed and the assay results are expected in mid December.

SURFACE MAPPING AND SAMPLING AT CINDY AND ROBLES

Detailed geological mapping of old mine workings and outcrops as well a detailed sampling program has commenced at Cindy, the site of historical, high grade, artisanal chalcopyrite-magnetite mining. This program will be extended to the Robles area – to the east of Mercedes – taking into account the recent favorable evidence of alteration-mineralization observed in these areas, which is similar to that identified at Marimaca.

Figure 2: Map Showing Areas for Surface Geological Work (Cindy and Mercedes) - https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c04cc3e4-4c8f-4711-ba92-1942e84b4984

MARIMACA SULPHIDE EXPLORATION

The Induced Polarization survey is in progress for the Marimaca Sulphide Target and results are expected during the first half of December. The Company has also implemented a comprehensive machine learning data processing, on the raw data from the high resolution magnetics data at the Marimaca Sulphide Target, which has helped to confirm the relationship between magnetics, especially related to magnetite content and magnetic susceptibility data from the deeper drill holes. This exercise has indicated that the probable distribution of magnetite can be correlated with expected distribution of copper sulphides, as the drill hole data highlights. All information has been checked via down the hole susceptibility measurements and Fe plus ICP characterization assays from drill samples.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp, a geologist with more than 36 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

Mr Rivera confirms that he has visited the Marimaca Project on numerous occasions, is responsible for the information contained in this news release and consents to its publication.

Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Jos Simson/Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of a rebranding of the Company, the future development and exploration potential of the Marimaca Project. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the securities regulators in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


Latest Stories

  • Canada's world junior camp suspended due to positive COVID-19 tests

    Two Canadian national team hopefuls have been placed under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Rays' Randy Arozarena detained in Mexico after allegedly trying to abduct daughter

    The Rays' postseason star has been detained in Mexico over an alleged family dispute.

  • Fred Sasakamoose, Indigenous NHL pioneer, dies at age 86 after presumed COVID-19 case

    Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous players in the NHL, has died after battling a presumed case of COVID-19. Sasakamoose died Tuesday in Prince Albert, Sask. He was 86. Fred's son, Neil, announced his death in a video posted on Facebook.Neil Sasakamoose said last week that his father had been hospitalized in Saskatchewan for a presumed case of COVID-19 after experiencing wheezing and chest pains."We weren’t allowed to go sit with one of the most famous Indigenous people in our time," he told The Canadian Press in a phone interview Tuesday. “We weren’t able to comfort him. My mother was not able to see her husband. They’ve been married 65 years.”Sasakamoose said he learned early on Tuesday his dad's oxygen levels were depleting, but didn't want to go into intensive care. He told me, ‘I walked in here. If I can’t walk out of here then I’m going to go."He said the last conversation he had with his father was at around 1 p.m. “He was talking, ‘I’m going to fight this Neil, my son, I’m going to fight,'" Sasakamoose said. "I said, ‘Are you tired? Your body’s getting tired.' He said, 'I’m getting tired.'"Sasakamoose said in their Plains Cree culture they believe people come to get a person when it's their time to die. “I told him, ‘Look it, Dad, if someone’s there and if you’re tired, you just take their hand and you go.’"He was at peace.”He wants people to remember his father as a man who was "rooted right into the people."“We were happy to have him as a father, but he’s always belonged to everyone else.”“First Nations people, Metis people, non-Indigenous people."Sasakamoose says his family has164 people, including his nine siblings and parents' grand-children and great-grandchildren. He implored people to follow public-health advice around COVID-19 to prevent more deaths from happening. “Look at my situation. I can’t plan a funeral for one of the greatest Indigenous athletes in Canada."Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games with the Blackhawks in 1953-54, becoming one of the first Indigenous players in the then-six-team league. During his time in Chicago, he faced off against greats like Maurice Richard and Gordie Howe. He also had a storied junior career, playing several seasons with the Moose Jaw Canucks of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fred Sasakamoose," Hockey Canada said in a tweet. "Fred holds a special place in the history of our great game and it is important to honour his perseverance and character in becoming the first Indigenous Canadian to play in the NHL." Sasakamoose was one of 11 children, though only five survived childhood. He was forcibly taken from his community in central Saskatchewan to a residential school as a child and told a Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in 2012 that he had been sexually abused by other students there. He also recalled being whipped and having coal oil poured over his head. While at the school he encountered a reverend, who was convinced he could make Sasakamoose into a big-time hockey player. "He said to me, 'Freddie, I'm going to make you a champion,'" Sasakamoose recalled in a video released by Hockey Canada in 2017. Being someone young Indigenous people could look up to was important to Sasakamoose. "To pave the way for Indian kids and the Metis, they look at you as a role model and they say 'Wow.' They look at my rings and my pictures. This is what I gain in life. This is what brought me to where I am," he said in the video. "It's for you now to follow in the footsteps — maybe be better.""RIP to my buddy, Freddy Sasakamoose," Canadian women's hockey player Brigette Lacquette, who is Indigenous, posted on Twitter. "He was a trailblazer, a leader and a survivor. "He paved the way for so many Indigenous hockey players. My thoughts and prayers to the family. Rest easy, legend."When his playing career came to an end, Sasakamoose returned to the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation north of Saskatoon. He became a band councillor and chief, and worked to develop minor hockey and other sports programs across Saskatchewan. "On a personal note, I will always treasure meeting Fred at the 2019 Heritage Classic in his native Saskatchewan, getting to spend some precious time getting to know him and the gift he gave me that day -- a statue depicting his NHL rookie card," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of this special man and sends its condolences to his family and the countless young men and women of the First Nations community whose lives he touched." Sasakamoose was named to the Order of Canada in 2017, and given an honorary doctorate of law by the University of Saskatchewan earlier this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convocation ceremony was virtual so Sasakamoose recorded a video message. "I had a hard time of life," he said. "You want to be somebody, then it takes, you know, a little more effort."Still, the Indigenous hockey pioneer wanted his story to be heard. His book, "Call Me Indian," is set to come out in April. "Time will come when I am no longer here," Sasakamoose said in his convocation message. "But my voice you will always use."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Raptors unveil new City Edition jersey for 2021 season

    The Raptors unveiled their fourth new jersey for the 2021 season in conjunction with the official announcement of Fred VanVleet's extension.

  • Alabama leads Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State in first 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

    The top team in the first set of playoff rankings has finished the regular season at No. 1 in three of the playoff's first six years.

  • Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers fans sending death threats to Marquez Valdes-Scantling

    The Packers wide receiver revealed he was receiving death threats after a costly fumble in overtime.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • Golden Knights, Blue Jackets report small COVID-19 outbreaks at team facilities

    Members of both the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets have recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the temporary closure of both teams’ practice facilities.

  • Reports: Heat to sign All-Star Bam Adebayo to maximum contract extension

    The timing of Adebayo’s extension comes as a surprise.

  • Lavar Ball settles the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate

    Lavar Ball believes you can only be the GOAT based on how well you played during your wins.

  • Canucks' Gaudette mistakenly lands roundhouse kick on bride in wedding blunder

    Adam Gaudette's demonstration of love and affection played out like a kick to the face.

  • Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson among Hall of Fame semifinalists

    Manning and Woodson are among four players who made the semifinals in their first year of eligibility. The others are Calvin Johnson and Jared Allen.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Corey Davis' Breakout and Kamara's bad game with Taysom Hill

    Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don highlight some stats and trends to know and much more on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Shorthanded by COVID-19, Vanderbilt reportedly brings in women's soccer team's goalkeeper to practice

    Sarah Fuller would make history if the Commodores use her in a game.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 12 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Braves sign Morton | FastCast

    Charlie Morton signs a one-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Braves on this edition of FastCast

  • Week 13 college football COVID-19 tracker: Washington has new opponent, and it's not BYU

    The list of Week 13 college football games to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 continues to grow.

  • NBA free agency: Bogdan Bogdanovic joins Hawks after Kings decline to match $72 million offer sheet

    The Kings sharpshooter is set to join the Hawks after an eventful offseason.

  • College football Week 13 betting primer: What’s the best play in Notre Dame vs. North Carolina?

    There are huge games in the Big 12 and ACC on Friday before a loaded slate on Saturday.

  • 5 takeaways from the first CFP rankings: Cincinnati makes history, Pac-12 flops

    At the top of the rankings, No. 3 Clemson (7-1) being ahead of Ohio State (4-0) is a sign that who teams have faced and how many games they’ve played will matter for the CFP selection committee.