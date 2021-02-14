Marilyn Monroe Slept Here: 10 Hotels From Movies Where You Can Still Book a Room (Photos)

Fans of the hit new Netflix docuseries “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” who hoped to patronize the downtown Los Angeles landmark will have to wait. The hotel was bought in 2017 and closed for a luxury upgrade and remains shuttered. Below, we present 10 other hotels that became famous for their on-screen time or as inspirations — but that are open for business.

Jack Nicholson’s creeptastic “Herrrrrre’s Johnny” was filmed on a sound stage near London but the externals for “The Shining” were shot at the Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood east of Portland, Oregon. Rooms are ample and a 100-inch snow pack is the norm.

Stephen King created Jack Torrance and “The Shining” from inspiration drawn during a stay at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. Jack, who holed up in the dead of winter with his wife and son as the Overlook Hotel caretaker, had only been a three-hour drive from the best skiing in North America.

By late morning, the Caesars Hotel roof in Las Vegas might as well be the surface of the sun. But that’s where a trio played by Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis unwittingly left their soon-to-be-married friend and would-be brother-in-law during a bachelor party weekend featured in the 2009 comedy classic “The Hangover.”

Cast adrift in the bright lights and dark shades of night during a work trip to Japan, a subdued Bill Murray could only be stirred by a game Scarlett Johansson in Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation,” shot at the Park Hyatt Tokyo.

The Beverly Wilshire off Rodeo Drive was used for external shots throughout the 1990 classic “Pretty Woman.” Hoping to renew nostalgia, the hotel launched a $300,000 promotional package last year for which guests could similarly experience the high life — and times — of Julia Roberts’ Vivian Ward.

Though she sometimes required dozens of shots for one take, Marilyn Monroe turned in one of the most memorable performances of her career — in one of her last — for Billy Wilder’s “Some Like It Hot,” released in 1959 and filmed on-location at the beachside Hotel del Coronado on Coronado Island in the San Diego Bay.

Who could forget “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”? Few of us, thanks to Hawaii’s Turtle Bay Resort, at which it was filmed, and thanks to the comedic wiles of Kristen Bell, Jason Segel, Paul Rudd and Mila Kunis, which continue to hold up more than 12 years after the film’s release. It’s so unforgettable, in fact, it warranted an exemption, with Turtle Bay also undergoing renovations — but set to reopen in June.

The 2014 sci-fi thriller “Ex Machina” was shot on-location at the Juvet Landscape Hotel in “a remote part of a remote village in a remote region of Norway,” according to the hotel website. Rooms in undoubtedly familiar spaces range from “bird houses” to “landscape rooms” to a “writer’s lodge.”

The atrium-exposed lobby elevators of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco delivered enough background suspense in the 1970s to be featured in Mel Brooks’ “High Anxiety,” Steve McQueen and Paul Newman’s “The Towering Inferno” and the amusing sci-fi adventure “Time After Time.”

The Biltmore was Hollywood’s go-to location shoot in the 1970s and ’80s when an opulent hotel was called for — it was used in The Sting (1973), Chinatown (1974), Ghostbusters (1984), Beverly Hills Cop (1984), Bachelor Party (1984), Splash (1984) and The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989). It evokes the Cecil Hotel architecturally and sits six blocks north in downtown L.A. But it’s a long six blocks.

Read original story Marilyn Monroe Slept Here: 10 Hotels From Movies Where You Can Still Book a Room (Photos) At TheWrap