Marilyn Manson's Home Is Raided by L.A. County Sheriff in Ongoing Sexual Assault Investigation

Marilyn Manson's legal troubles related to sexual assault accusations are continuing.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that they had issued a search warrant for the 52-year-old musician's L.A. home on Monday, conducting a search that morning.

The search is reportedly in connection to the ongoing investigations of Manson, born Brian Hugh Warner, who has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by more than 15 women — including three-time Golden Globe nominee Evan Rachel Wood.

Manson was apparently not at home at the time of Monday's raid, according to TMZ, who was first to report that detectives forced entry and seized media storage units and hard drives that will be submitted for review before the case is brought to the district attorney's office.

Earlier this month, the "Beautiful People" singer sold his Hollywood Hills home, but it is unclear if that was the same property that was raided by authorities on Monday.

A representative for Manson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Manson is currently facing three lawsuits from women who allege to have been sexually abused by him in the past, including his ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.

A fourth sexual abuse lawsuit, filed by "Jane Doe," was dismissed in court in September due to the expiration of the statute of limitations on his accuser's claims.

He has previously denied such allegations.

Manson previously addressed the accusations against him on Instagram, saying that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," calling the women's claims "horrible distortions of reality."

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson added.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org. You can also text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.