Marilyn Manson's Creepshow Segment Pulled Following Abuse Allegations

Rocker Marilyn Manson will no longer appear in the upcoming second season of Shudder’s Creepshow, following allegations of abuse made by actress Evan Rachel Wood and several other women.

The Season 2 segment in which Manson was set to be featured “will be replaced and not air,” according to a statement received by The Hollywood Reporter.

More from TVLine

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

See Wood’s full Instagram post below:

In addition to having his Creepshow segment pulled, Manson has also been dropped by record label Loma Vista.

Though he is primarily known for his music, Manson has acted in several TV shows during his career, holding down recurring roles on WGN America’s Salem and FX’s Sons of Anarchy. He currently plays Johan on Starz’s American Gods.

Best of TVLine