Marilyn Manson sued for sexual assault of a minor: Timeline of his troubled legal history

Less than a week after Marilyn Manson settled one sexual assault lawsuit, he's facing another.

A plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit Monday in the Nassau Country Supreme Court in Long Island, New York, against Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner.

Doe alleges sexual assault and rape, which she claims began when she was 16 and continued for years. Interscope Music Publishing and Nothing Records, which previously represented Manson, are also named as defendants. Doe alleges they knew about Manson's abusive nature and "celebrated and promoted (it) for their collective financial gain."

In a statement provided to USA TODAY, Manson's attorney Howard King claims the accuser's allegations have been inconsistent.

"Brian Warner does not know this individual and has no recollection of ever having met her 28 years ago," King said. "He certainly was never intimate with her. She has been shopping her fabricated tale to tabloids and on podcasts for more than two years. But even the most minimal amount of scrutiny reveals the obvious discrepancies in her ever-shifting stories as well as her extensive collusion with other false accusers."

King continued: "If anyone actually compares the vicious lies in the new complaint with the contents of prior interviews this woman has given to the press and on podcasts, the remarkable inconsistencies will demonstrate why this misguided action will not survive legal examination. Brian will not submit to this shakedown – and the courts won’t fall for it either."

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Interscope for comment.

"This lawsuit goes beyond the named predator and targets the record labels that packaged and profited from their artist's criminal behavior, and it is an indictment of the music industry for maintaining a culture that celebrates, protects, and enables sexual predators," Doe's attorney Karen Barth Menzies said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

Manson emerged as a musical star in the mid-1990s, known as much for courting public controversy as for hit songs like “The Beautiful People” and hit album’s like 1996’s “Antichrist Superstar” and 1998’s “Mechanical Animals.”

He has faced accusations and lawsuits of sexual abuse, assault and misconduct from several women over the past few years. Below is a history of Manson's recent legal issues.

Jan. 2023: Marilyn Manson and Esmé Bianco settle sexual assault lawsuit

Nearly two years after Esmé Bianco filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Manson and his company, the two reached a settlement in January.

"Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc.," Manson's attorney Howard King and Bianco's attorney Jay D. Ellwanger said in separate statements issued at the time.

Ellwanger added that the decision was made "in order (for Esmé) to move on with her life and career."

Details of the terms were not released.

British actress Esme Bianco arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York.

Bianco, who played Ros in the first three seasons of HBO’s "Game of Thrones," sued Manson in April 2021, detailing allegations of rape and verbal and physical abuse dating back to 2007.

In the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco alleged Manson deprived her of food and sleep, gave her alcohol and drugs, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, cut her, gave her electric shocks, tried to force her to have sex with another woman and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night.

May 2022: Judge dismisses case of former assistant accusing Manson of sexual battery

A judge in May 2022 dismissed a case from Marilyn Manson's former assistant, who accused the embattled musician of sexual assault, battery and harassment.

In an order of dismissal obtained by USA TODAY, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern dismissed Ashley Walters' "entire action" against the musician, which alleged Manson used "his position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimize (her) during her employment" from August 2010 to October 2011.

In the dismissal, Stern dismissed the case "with prejudice," which means that Walters will not be able to file the same claims in Los Angeles Superior Court again. Stern said Walters had "too few facts" and pleaded "too late," according to reports from CBS News and Deadline.

"We are deeply disappointed in the court’s decision today. If allowed to stand, this decision would drastically limit the ability of victims of abuse to obtain justice through the legal system," Walters' lawyers told USA TODAY in a statement, adding that the court "based its decision on the timeliness of Ashley's claims and not the merits."

March 2022: Evan Rachel Wood alleges abuse, Manson sues for defamation

Manson sued Evan Rachel Wood, his former fiancée, for defamation, emotional distress and "impersonation over the internet," weeks before the "Westworld" star's HBO documentary "Phoenix Rising" was released, which detailed horrifying, harrowing accounts of their past relationship.

In the two-part documentary, the actress and activist claimed Manson made her drink his blood, hit her with a swastika-adorned Nazi whip and shocked her private parts.

Wood first named Manson as her abuser in an Instagram post in February 2022. Manson called Wood’s statements “horrible distortions of reality."

Manson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing his former fiancée and her friend artist Illma Gore of using falsities to "publicly cast" Manson "as a rapist and abuser."

The 22-page lawsuit, obtained by USA TODAY, claimed Wood, who has spoken out about her abusive relationship with Manson, and Gore forged an FBI investigation letter to convince other women to come forward with sexual abuse allegations and coached them on what to say about Manson. The lawsuit accuses Wood and Gore of creating a fake email account impersonating Manson to concoct "harmful" correspondence "and bolster the allegations levied against him."

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson in 2007.

Nov. 2021: Police search Manson's house

Authorities searched the home of Manson in November 2021 after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Eva Jimenez said a search warrant was served on Manson's home. She would give no further details. The Sheriff’s Department said in February 2021 that its detectives had begun investigating Manson over reports of domestic violence between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where he lived at the time.

July 2021: Manson turns himself into police on assault charges

Manson turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department in July 2021 on an outstanding warrant involving assault charges, according to police.

Manson turned himself in on an arrest warrant based in Gilford, New Hampshire, and was released on bail with conditions, Gilford Police Chief Tony Bean Burpee said in a statement to USA TODAY. Manson's lawyers made an agreement with Gilford police to serve the warrant in California. Warner was processed and released on personal recognizance bail.

The musician faced two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault. The accusations against Manson stemmed from acts that allegedly occurred while performing during a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, Burpee said.

Law enforcement say the alleged assaults were not sexual in nature and involved a videographer in the stage pit, who was subcontracted to film the show.

Initially, Manson's attorney Howard King called the Gilford Police Department's claim "ludicrous" in a May statement to USA TODAY, but added that he and his client "remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."

Contributing: Naledi Ushe, Elise Brisco, USA TODAY; and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marilyn Manson sued for sexual assault: A look at his past lawsuits