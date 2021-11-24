Marilyn Manson, Louis C.K. are nominated for Grammys. Sexual assault survivors ask where cancel culture is now.

Marilyn Manson and Louis C.K., who have both been accused of sexual violence and misconduct, received Grammy Nominations Tuesday, prompting widespread outcry on social media.

Many sexual assault survivors claimed it showed how, even in a post-MeToo era, the public and its institutions continue to minimize sexual violence and reward those accused (or, in the case of C.K., who have admitted to such violence). Others used the nominations as an example of how cancel culture, among the most polarizing current cultural debates, rarely generates lasting consequences.

"Marilyn Manson being nominated for a Grammy is a huge slap in the face for sexual assault and domestic abuse survivors," author Lauren Badillo Milici said on Twitter. "I’m sad and tired."

When #MeToo exploded, cancel culture came for powerful men accused of abuse. It is one way survivors seek accountability in a society that systematically denies them justice. Cancel culture is what happens, experts say, when there is no clear social response to sexual violence. But experts argue most powerful men are rarely ever truly canceled, except in the most egregious cases, and even then it can take decades, such as with Bill Cosby or Harvey Weinstein.

Marilyn Manson getting nominated for a Grammy a mere week after that horrifying Rolling Stone article depicting depicting a history of sexual violence against women is further proof that we all died at some point and are living in Hell. — the Elevator Killer, Merv Griffin (@genadoesthings) November 23, 2021

"Cancel culture is what happens when women feel they don't have power," said Nicole Bedera, an expert in sexual violence. "It's what we are left with when our traditional institutions of accountability are not working."

The CEO of the Recording Academy, which presents the awards, addressed the controversy in an interview with The Wrap.

“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration,” Harvey Mason Jr. said.

Marilyn Manson attends the Art of Elysium's 13th annual Celebration - Heaven at Hollywood Palladium on Jan. 4, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Manson was nominated for his work on Kanye West’s "Donda." He has been accused of abuse by more than a dozen women, including "Westworld" actress and ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, who said she named Manson's name publicly so she could "expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives."

Manson is currently facing several lawsuits alleging sexual, emotional and physical abuse. A representative has repeatedly denied the accusations against him.

Ashley Morgan Smithline, the fourth person to file a lawsuit against Manson, told People magazine in November that seeing him being invited to perform at Ye's Sunday Service over the Halloween weekend was "just like being retraumatized."

"It's just showing the point that the world doesn't really care if you rape and if you beat and hurt all these (women), you can do whatever you want, basically, if you have money and you're a guy and you're famous," she said.

C.K. was nominated for best comedy album for his special, "Sincerely Louis C.K." In 2017, the comedian admitted to masturbating in front of women he knew professionally. In his special, he makes several jokes about his sexual misconduct.

