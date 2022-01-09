Marilyn Bergman Remembered By Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Norman Lear And More
The music, film, television and theater communities bid farewell to Marilyn Bergman today, acknowledging the gifts she gave to each that will live on.
Bergman passed at her home early on Saturday at age 93. Online mourners focused on the timeless nature of her songs with husband Alan, as well as her gracious nature and long service to composers through her executive work.
A few of the reactions:
Marilyn and Alan Bergman with Michele Legrand wrote my favorite song, “How Do You Keep The Music Playing? We lost Marilyn today, but her music keeps playing.https://t.co/iM1fITp9zz
— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 8, 2022
Marilyn and Alan Bergman were like family, as well as brilliant lyricists.
We met over 60 years ago backstage at a little night club, and never stopped loving each other and working together.
Their songs are timeless, and so is our love.
May she rest in peace.
With love,
Barbra pic.twitter.com/X0naCCkPVb
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 8, 2022
There was only one Marilyn Bergman. No one knew that more than her husband and partner in music, Alan. To those of us who loved the Bergman’s lyrics, Marilyn takes a bit of our hearts and souls with her today.
— Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 8, 2022
#MarilynBergman was a treasure for so many reasons. The Way We Were, What Are You Doing The Rest of Your Life—winner of Oscars, Grammys, Emmys just to name a few with her husband Alan. My personal favorite will always be the theme from Maude. RIP https://t.co/535qSqM8fT
— Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) January 8, 2022
We've lost one of the most talented, beautiful and inspriing woman I've ever had the pleasure to know. Marilyn Bergman was so unique – and badass in the most glorious ways. RIP dear, dear Marilyn. https://t.co/hkPrN7Hjoh
— Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) January 8, 2022
My dear, dear, beautiful Marilyn Bergman, to lose you this morning, so close to our brother Sidney, is just crushing me. You, along with your beloved Alan, were the epitome of Nadia Boulanger’s belief that “an artist can never be more or less than they are as a human being”(1/3) pic.twitter.com/2y7v76W4jJ
— Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022
I met Marilyn thru politics, early 90’s. Warm, gracious & fierce. But what I will always remember is how much Alan loved her. “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” Her music lives on. https://t.co/qvLMHWidpZ
— Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) January 8, 2022
