Marilyn Bergman, award-winning lyricist for Barbra Streisand and others, dies at 93

Mikael Wood
·6 min read
Alan and Marilyn Bergman, legendary song writing and performing couple for 50 yrs. at their home in 2008.
Marilyn and Alan Bergman at their home in 2008. (Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times)

Marilyn Bergman, the prolific lyricist who as half of a songwriting duo with her husband, Alan, wrote the words for dozens of widely interpreted songs including “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” and the Oscar-winning theme from 1973’s “The Way We Were,” died Saturday. She was 93.

Her death, at her home in Beverly Hills, was confirmed by her spokesman, Ken Sunshine, who said the cause was non-COVID-related respiratory failure.

A member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Bergman wrote about romance — its first flush and its last gasp — with a flair for striking visual imagery and an almost philosophical bent: Consider the “misty watercolor memories” of a couple’s happier days as evoked in “The Way We Were,” or of the mounting existential questions two aging lovers face in “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?

“How do you lose yourself to someone and never lose your way?” asks the latter song, best known in a lush 1982 rendition recorded by Patti Austin and James Ingram, “And since you know we’re always changing, how can it be the same?”

Yet Bergman vividly addressed other topics too, as in “The Windmills of Your Mind,” a trippy conjuring of a bank robber’s frazzled mental state set to music by Michel Legrand, and “In the Heat of the Night,” with its stark vision of American racial strife: “Stars with evil eyes stare from the skies all mean and bright,” Ray Charles sang in the gospel-fired version he recorded, with music by Quincy Jones, for Norman Jewison’s 1967 film starring Sidney Poitier, who died Thursday.

In a career that stretched over half a century, the Bergmans worked frequently with Legrand and Jones as well as composers Henry Mancini and Marvin Hamlisch; their songs were recorded by countless stars including Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Tony Bennett, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Dusty Springfield, Sting and Gladys Knight.

With a moody minor-to-major chord progression by Hamlisch, "The Way We Were" — a commercial smash in Streisand's rendering — inspired subsequent interpretations by acts as diverse as Barry Manilow, Willie Hutch and Donna Summer. In 1993, the Wu-Tang Clan prominently sampled Knight’s cover of the song for “Can It Be All So Simple,” a haunting cut from the rap group’s groundbreaking debut, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).”

Beyond the Oscar for “The Way We Were” (written for Sydney Pollack’s weepy blockbuster with Streisand and Robert Redford), the Bergmans won Academy Awards for “The Windmills of Your Mind” (sung by Noel Harrison in 1968’s “The Thomas Crown Affair” and remade as a sultry torch song by Springfield on her classic "Dusty in Memphis") and their score for Streisand’s 1983 film “Yentl.” They also won four Emmys, two Golden Globes and two Grammys, including the coveted song of the year award for “The Way We Were.”

Marilyn Bergman
Marilyn Bergman in 1995. (Lawrence K. Ho/The Los Angeles Times)

On Instagram on Saturday, Streisand — who also recorded "Windmills," "What Are you Doing the Rest of Your Life?" and "Where Do You Start?" — described the Bergmans as "brilliant lyricists" and said the couple "were like family" to her. "We met over 60 years ago backstage at a little night club, and never stopped loving each other and working together," she wrote. Songwriter Diane Warren thanked Marilyn on Twitter for writing “so many songs that will live forever”; a post on Bennett’s social media identified “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” as his favorite song.

Norman Lear, the veteran TV writer and producer, tweeted, “There was only one Marilyn Bergman” and said she “takes a bit of our hearts and souls with her today.” In the late ’70s, the Bergmans wrote “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” with Neil Diamond for Lear’s short-lived series “All That Glitters”; the song went on to top Billboard’s Hot 100 as a duet between Diamond and Streisand.

In 2011, Streisand released an album of songs by the Bergmans, “What Matters Most.” A collection of Sinatra’s recordings of the Bergmans’ music — including “L.A. Is My Lady,” about his and the songwriters’ adopted home — came out in 2019.

Marilyn Katz was born on Nov. 10, 1928, in Brooklyn — in the same hospital, in fact, where Alan Bergman had been born three years earlier. Alan, 96, survives his wife, along with their daughter, Julie Bergman, and a granddaughter.

Marilyn studied music in high school and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and English at New York University. After breaking her shoulder in a fall in 1956, she came to Los Angeles, where her parents had moved; eventually she landed a gig writing lyrics for composer Lew Spence, who introduced her to Alan Bergman, with whom Spence also wrote. The couple married in 1958, Alan having written “That Face” with Spence as an engagement present.

The three went on to write the title track for Sinatra’s chart-topping “Nice ’n’ Easy” album.

The Bergmans met Streisand, whom they described as their muse, in the early 1960s after a concert the singer gave at New York’s Bon Soir nightclub.

“As soon as she started to sing, Marilyn started to cry,” Alan recalled in an interview with The Times in 2011. Backstage, Marilyn said she asked the singer, "Do you know how wonderful you are?"

Stephen Sondheim is given a crystal sculpture from Barbra Streisand as Warren Beatty and Marilyn Bergman look on.
Stephen Sondheim is given a crystal sculpture from Barbra Streisand as Warren Beatty and Marilyn Bergman look on, July 8, 2005. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

In the ’70s the couple wrote lyrics for the theme songs of TV shows such as “Maude,” “Alice” and “Good Times,” but they didn’t view that work as less deserving of their imagination than music for the movies. “Lady Godiva was a freedom rider / She didn’t care if the whole world looked,” went “Maude’s” theme, memorably sung by Donny Hathaway.

“You have to reach for their songs — they don’t talk down to you,” Lear, who created “Maude,” told The Times in 2008.

In 2009 Bergman retired as the first female president of the performance rights organization ASCAP, a position she held for 15 years. She was also a founding member of the Hollywood Women’s Political Committee, which raised money for Democratic political candidates. In 1993 she and her husband wrote material for President Bill Clinton’s first inauguration.

“More than one person has told me that they were married to ‘What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?,’ broke up to ‘Where Do You Start?’ and divorced to ‘The Way We Were,’” Marilyn said in 2008. “That’s a great responsibility, being the soundtrack for people’s lives.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown's contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player's claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury. Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday's game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter. “A

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test

  • Swiatek cruises past Canada's Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a repeat of Friday's finish order. Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 10th. COVID-19 prot