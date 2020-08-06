Marijuana may be dangerous for those with heart disease — but experts say we 'desperately need research'

A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association is shedding light on the potential dangers of marijuana use for those with cardiac issues. (Photo: Getty Images).

A new scientific statement released by the American Heart Association this week is warning of potential negative cardiovascular dangers associated with using marijuana — as well as underscoring the need for randomized controlled studies of the drug.

The paper, published in the AHA’s journal Circulation on Wednesday, is a 22-page analysis of the existing research on marijuana consumption, which outlines both the risks and potential benefits of the drug. Dr. Martha Gulati, chief of cardiology for the University of Arizona College of Medicine and editor in chief of the American College of Cardiology’s website, CardioSmart.org, says it’s an important overview. “It’s not guidelines per se, but it’s a statement on what knowledge we have to date relating marijuana to cardiovascular health,” Gulati tells Yahoo Life. “Because we often do get asked this question in patients who have heart disease if it’s OK for them to use marijuana.”

To help unpack the paper’s main points, here’s what you need to know.

Marijuana use could increase the risk of arrhythmias and stroke

Throughout the study, the authors emphasize that conclusive evidence on how marijuana affects the heart is lacking. But they note that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, may be dangerous for certain individuals. “[THC] stimulates the sympathetic nervous system while inhibiting the parasympathetic nervous system; increases heart rate, myocardial oxygen demand, supine blood pressure, and platelet activation; and is associated with endothelial dysfunction and oxidative stress.”

Part of the issue may be the way that THC stimulates the heart. “When people use marijuana, it can increase their heart rate,” says Gulati. “So it causes something called tachycardia, which is just a fast heart rate, but it also can make them at more risk of going into an arrhythmia [the heart beating too fast or too slow].”

She says this can be especially dangerous in those who consume marijuana frequently. “We know, especially with the THC component of marijuana, that it creates this fight-or-flight mechanism. So if I jumped out of a bush and scared you, you would kick in your fight-or-flight — your heart rate would go up; you would be scared. Your blood pressure would go up. That’s normal,” says Gulati. “Those are very protective mechanisms. But if you’re using a lot of marijuana throughout the day, you can sort of chronically be in that fight-or-flight state, and that’s not good for the heart.”

A 2020 post from Harvard Medical School adds that marijuana — likely due to the aforementioned effects — may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke as well. “The risk of heart attack is several times higher in the hour after smoking marijuana than it would be normally, research suggests,” Harvard writes. “And one survey suggests that smoking marijuana may raise the risk of a stroke.”

Despite marijuana’s risks, there are also many therapeutic effects

The authors make a point to clarify that while the drug may come with risks, there are many conditions for which it has shown to be an effective treatment. Among those listed are epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, wasting syndrome, opioid addiction, glaucoma, anxiety, depression, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis C, Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Interestingly, there is also research suggesting that some aspects of marijuana may actually benefit the heart. Cannabidiol (CBD), the nonpsychoactive ingredient in marijuana, has reportedly been shown to alleviate some symptoms of heart disease. CBD may reduce heart rate and blood pressure, as well as reduce inflammation, according to the authors of the AHA report.

Other studies have shown positive effects of the drug on the heart as well, including a retrospective study of more than 160,000 patients with heart failure that found that marijuana use “was associated with a lower risk of death while the patient was hospitalized.”

Paul Armentano, deputy director of the marijuana reform organization NORML, adds that one of the biggest longitudinal studies of long-term cardiovascular effects of cannabis, Coronary Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA), determined that neither lifetime nor recent use of marijuana was linked to a higher rate of cardiovascular disease.