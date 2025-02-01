Marielle Thompson's ski cross gold highlights three-medal day for Canada

VEYSONNAZ — Marielle Thompson's ski cross gold highlighted a three-medal day for Canada at a World Cup event on Saturday.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., beat Germany's Daniela Maier to top the podium in Switzerland.

“Feels good to win today. I liked the course and the flow of the track. Looking forward to tomorrow and cleaning up a few small mistakes in the final,” Thompson said. “I know I have a bit more speed out of the start and into the first turn.”

India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., won bronze, and fellow Canadian Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., placed fourth.

Thompson, the reigning Crystal Globe champion, earned her 34th World Cup win and 71st career podium.

Sherret reached her 10th career podium and fifth this season. She remains the leader in the World Cup standings with 545 points. Maier is second and Thompson is third.

"Overall, I’m quite happy with how today went. I did make some mistakes in the final that definitely cost me, so I feel like I kind of snuck in there for third place today," Sherret said. "Leading the standings is neat; I know Marielle and Daniela are gunning for it, so I do feel a bit of pressure there. But there is so much skiing left in the season that I can’t think about it too much.

"I just want to keep executing race after race, and hopefully, that should pay off in the long run."

On the men's side, Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., also claimed bronze for his third podium finish of the season. The two-time Crystal Globe winner has 356 points for fourth place in the overall World Cup standings.

Italy's Simone Deromedis captured gold and France's Youri Duplessis Kergomard took silver.

Toronto's Kevin Drury finished eighth.

The Canadians will race again in Veysonnaz on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.

