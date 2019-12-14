Marielle Thompson's gold highlights 4-medal day for Canada's ski cross team

Canada's ski cross team continued to rack up medals on the World Cup circuit in with four Canadians capturing medals on Saturday in Montafon, Austria, including gold for Marielle Thompson.

A week after the team took five medals in France, Thompson led a four-medal charge in Austria, taking the women's final, with teammate Courtney Hoffos following up her first career World Cup podium last weekend winning bronze.

On the men's side, Kris Mahler — who took his first-career World Cup gold in the men's final last weekend — won silver, followed by teammate Brady Leman in the bronze-medal position.

In varying weather conditions, Thompson combined her experience and race preparation to pull out the victory.

"I've grown up being ready to ski in every condition thrown at me," she told Alpine Canada. "It was really foggy in the semifinal and final, but I just needed to trust that I knew the course and it paid off."

Leman, the 2018 Olympic champion from Calgary, rebounded after a tough start to the season.

Preparation, training key to success

"Today was an interesting race," he said. "Really tough weather and tough conditions. I tried to take every run as it came.

"Always want to win but I'm happy to be on the podium."

Canada assistant coach Sead Causevic believes preparation and training has set the team apart from the competition early in the season.

"While we may not, ultimately, have the fastest skiers," he said, "we make it work through detail oriented preparation and teamwork."

India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., and Britt Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., qualified for the women's small final in placing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Toronto's Kevin Drury also advanced to the men's small final with his fifth-place performance.

Other Canadian results:

Zoe Chore (Cranbrook) — 9th

Abby McEwen (Edmonton) — 16th

Carson Cook (Edmonton) — 31st

Ned Ireland (Lake Country, B.C.) — 32nd

Chris Del Bosco (Montreal) — 46th

Zach Belczyk (Banff, Alta.) — 53rd

Canada looks to extend its successful run on Tuesday as the Cross Alps Tour moves to Arosa, Switzerland.