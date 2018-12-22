Marielle Thompson lands on podium at ski cross World Cup

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won the race on Saturday and picked up her second medal in as many days, followed by Thompson, and Sanna Luedi of Switzerland.

Watch Marielle Thompson rebound from Friday's 4th-place finish:

Thompson, 26, finished just off the podium in fourth on Friday. The Whistler, B.C., resident added to her medal haul this season, having also earned a bronze in Arosa, Switzerland earlier this month.

"After [Friday's] fourth place, I definitely wanted to step it up a notch," said Thompson. "I skied well yesterday, but I was definitely better today.

"Three finals in three races — I'm really stoked to come back from injury and be back where I wanted. I'm happy to be going home with a couple podiums."

Mikayla Martin was sixth, Pyeongchang champ Kelsey Serwa 10th and India Sherret 11th to round out the top results for Canadians on Saturday.

Joos Berry of Switzerland was victorious on the men's side, while siblings Bastien Midol and Jonathan Midol of France continued to crowd the podium, taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Reece Howden was the top Canadian in fifth.

Reigning Olympic ski cross champion Brady Leman, who scored bronze in Friday's race, was sixth.

WATCH | 2014 Olympic champ Thompson featured in an episode of Don't Cross Me: