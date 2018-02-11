Marie-Philip Poulin breaks down her golden goal from the 2014 Olympics





The 2014 Winter Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game provided one of the most memorable moments at Sochi. With just under a minute and a half left in the game and Canada trailing 2-1, the Unites States flung the puck down the ice and towards the empty net. Ping. Off the iron. The United States by inches had missed a golden opportunity to put the game away.

“The puck hitting the post, we kind of got that momentum back.” Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin said. Shortly following near heartbreak, Poulin would turn Canada’s fortunes around by tying the game at two.

In overtime, after both teams had taken penalties and the game became a battle of three-on-three, Poulin would solidify here name into Canadian lore.

“The goalie kind of dropped because she thought Fortino was going to take that shot, but Fortino made an unbelievable play that everyone froze, and she gave me the puck, and gave me the opportunity to score.” Poulin recalls of the moment. “I got [the puck], and I could hear the bench shoot! I didn’t realize until I watched it after, I really took my time. I got I turned, and then I [shot the puck].”

It was pure joy. Canada had clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit and defeated their international hockey rivals, the United States. The win marked Canada’s fourth straight gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Although it is nice to look back at unforgettable Olympic moments, Poulin and the rest of the Canadian National Women’s Team have themselves focused on the 2018 Winter Olympics. PyeongChang will provide another opportunity for the team to create another magical moment.