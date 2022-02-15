Marie-Michèle Gagnon top Canadian in women's downhill at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING — Marie-Michèle Gagnon was the top Canadian in women's downhill at the Beijing Olympics.

The native of Lac-Etchemin, Que., placed eighth.

Gagnon tied with Austria's Mirjam Puchner with identical times of one minute 33.45 seconds.

Switzerland's Corinne Suter won gold in 1:31.87.

Italians finished second and third, with Sofia Goggia finishing in 1:32.03 for silver and Nadia Delago taking bronze with a time of 1:32.44.

Roni Remme of Collingwood, Ont., placed 24th in 1:35.36.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press

