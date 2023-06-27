Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim

The model also posed in cowboy boots and a straw hat on her Instagram

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Marie-Lou Nuerk/Instagram

Marie-Lou Nurk is back in the saddle following her split from Jason Oppenheim.

The 25-year-old model shared sultry bikini photos while vacationing in St. Tropez on Instagram Monday.

“It’s giving Texas in St Tropez :),” she captioned the post as a cheeky reference to her cowboy look.

In the cover photo of the carousel post, Nurk looked down at her black knee-high cowboy boots with a turquoise-accented straw hat covering her face. She also sported a white crop top and bikini bottoms.

The following photo gives followers a closer look at her black cowboy boots. After that, her green drink can be seen, along with its countertop reflection.

Nurk once again showed off her slim figure while laying in bed as she holds her drink. The carousel concluded with a slide of brown text that reads, “Small town girl.”

Marie-Lou Nuerk/Instagram

The model also posted about her destination getaway on her Instagram Story Monday, starting with a healthy-looking breakfast of fruit and presumably the green beverage from her post. “Good morning :)” she wrote over the photo.

Her next Instagram Story post was a video of the turquoise waters crashing onto the sand, as boats bobbed in the distance. “Only source of vitamin D,” she wrote.

She then shared a photo of her sitting on a beach chair in a black string bikini with tiny black sunglasses and her short blonde bob pulled back behind her ears, writing, “this camera…”

Marie-Lou Nuerk/ Instagram

Nurk’s vacation comes a month after she and Oppenheim, 46, split following a 10-month relationship, citing the struggles of being long-distance. He is based in L.A. while she's primarily in Paris.

The Selling Sunset star opened up to PEOPLE last week about how he's moving on from his split from Nurk, saying there are no hard feelings between the pair, in fact, they're on great terms.

“This has been a transition, you know, obviously difficult,” Oppenheim shared. “But Lou and I remain really close and we talk almost every day — we at least either text or talk.”

The newly single real estate broker also says he won’t be getting himself into another relationship anytime soon. “I'm certainly not rushing into anything. I'm just gonna take it really slow,” he explained.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Oppenheim also shared that he has not one but two separate European vacations planned for July and August.

“I’m just going to enjoy traveling and kind of just taking things slow. Just focusing on myself right now and focusing on work and the offices and staying pretty busy,” he said. “I’m happy.”

“I might be in Paris for a couple days. I probably will see her,” he admitted of Nurk, who is based in the French capital for her work as a model.

Oppenheim met Nurk while on vacation in Greece last summer, just six months after splitting from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause. The couple enjoyed a jet set romance, traveling to Australia, Europe and beyond. They also moved into a new luxury condo together, which they gave PEOPLE a tour of earlier this year.

The couple announced that they were parting ways in an Instagram Story posted to Jason’s account in May.

"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," they wrote in a joint post alongside a photo of the pair looking off into the sunset. "

They continued, "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."



