Marie-Laure de Decker, French model who became one of the first female war photographers – obituary

Maire-Laure de Decker, who has died aged 75, was the French model who reinvented herself as a photojournalist, and became one of the first women to make a name for herself in the notoriously macho world of war photography.

In 1971, when she joined the famous Gamma agency as the first woman there, after cutting her teeth in Vietnam, it was assumed she had turned up to do a cleaning shift. On the other hand, as she wrote in her memoir, “there is an advantage to being a woman: you are not killed right away, you are given a chance…”

Gamine and tall, with a smoker’s voice, Marie-Laure de Decker was born on August 2 1947 in Bône, French Algeria (now Annaba), then grew up in a village in Côte d’Ivoire, where her father worked in a gold mine.

Later, the family moved to Paris. The only place she was allowed to go alone was the Louvre, so she went every week. A dead ringer for Jean Seberg in Breathless, by her late teens the elfin Marie-Laure was earning money as a model, and aged 17, enrolled in design school, where she “discovered freedom, and photography exhibitions”.

She conceived the idea of photographing her surrealist idols, Man Ray, Marcel Duchamp and the writer Philippe Soupault. She pulled it off, but found the press, in an era that worshipped Andy Warhol, less interested in decrepit Da-Daists than she was. “Come back when they’re dead,” l’Express told her.

Marie-Laure de Decker in Paris, 1965, aged 18 - Roger-Viollet / TopFoto

By then, through modelling, she had befriended a young cameraman who had worked on Pierre Schoendoerffer’s 1967 film The Anderson Platoon, which followed a platoon of American soldiers for six weeks at the height of fighting in Vietnam in 1966. Her single-minded ambition from that point was to go to Vietnam to be a photographer. In September 1969, with a daringly shaven head and an old Leica camera, she set off for Saigon.

Rather than chasing the napalm, her photographs from Vietnam stood out for their subtlety and empathy. The conflict is off-camera: she captures instead the soldiers with the prostitutes of Saigon, the elderly in hospital. As she told La Croix in 2006: “I am proud not to show blood. I censor myself as soon as the shot is taken. I have moral principles.”

Her Vietnam reporting won her a place at the prestigious Gamma agency and, in 1975, she left to cover the Toubou rebels in northern Chad. She ended up spending nearly two years embedded with the rebels – “they realised that I was ready to die for them”– and came back with a ground-breaking series of 30 portraits of the soldiers, striking majestic and heroic poses. “It is important for the survivors and for the children to see their fathers in full glory,” she said.

Marie-Laure de Decker poses next to a self-portrait at the International Festival of Photojournalism, 2006 - ERIC CABANIS

She also reported from Chile, Mozambique and apartheid South Africa, where she decided to photograph “each and every face” of the Wodaabe, a peace-loving nomadic tribe who herd cattle on the Sahel.

To fund her travels, she also took celebrity portraits and in 1974, captured the French president Valery Giscard d’Estaing (with whom she was rumoured to have had an affair) sitting in a velvet armchair, legs crossed, watching himself on television on the day of the election victory, in a photograph that became famous.

In the 1980s, by then a mother of two boys with the lawyer Thierry Levy, she had to give up war for the safer subjects of fashion and film stars, following the career of her friend Catherine Deneuve, or taking stills on sets.

In 1993, she returned to conflict, reporting in Bosnia for Handicap International, but “I came back deeply broken. Learning that we were blowing up babies with grenades…”

When the Gamma agency was liquidated in 2009, she asked for her photographs back, but only got the black and white negatives, not the colours, and lost a lawsuit to have her copyright recognised on the digitised photos.

Her sons survive her.

Marie-Laure de Decker, born August 2 1947, died July 15 2023

