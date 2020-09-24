Marie Kondo’s New Virtual Class Is Here to Get Your Home in Order

From House Beautiful

If your home has been brimming with clutter for far too long, Marie Kondo’s latest foray just might help you. The popular organizer, who stands by ridding your space of everything that fails to spark joy, has just launched an online course that’s available on her site, KonMari.com, for just $39.99.

While Kondo has already garnered an impressive fan base with her organizing books and hit Netflix show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, that showcases real people tidying under her guidance, she’s hoping to win over people who prefer a more direct teaching style. "When you reassess your belongings and organize your home, you set the stage for a huge transformation," Kondo tells Good Housekeeping.

The KonMari Method™: Fundamentals of Tidying course includes 10 lessons, where Kondo breaks down exactly how to tackle different tidying tasks throughout a home. She’ll share step-by-step instructions, practical tips, and, of course, tons of visual inspiration to make organizing as stress-free as possible. Plus, there are product recommendations as well as a downloadable checklist along the way.

“People are spending more time than ever at home, so this course is an opportunity to help them tidy up and rediscover their joy,” Kondo says. “Rather than a dreaded task, I see tidying as a celebration. It’s an act of gratitude for the items that support you every day – and the first step to living the life you’ve always wanted. It is my hope that the magic of tidying will help people to create a bright and joyful future – especially during these uncertain times.”

Ready to give Kondo's course a try? Register for it here.

