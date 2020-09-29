What Marie Kondo Has To Say About Tidying In The Age Of WFH

Organizing expert Marie Kondo is expanding her decluttering empire with a new online tidying course. (Photo: KonMari Media, Inc.)

Marie Kondo became a household name in the world of home organizing thanks to her bestselling books and popular Netflix series. Now, she’s found another way to introduce people to “the life-changing magic of tidying up.”

On Thursday, the organizing consultant launched a new online course, KonMari Method: Fundamentals of Tidying. The $39.99 course breaks down Kondo’s famous method in 10 episodes offering step-by-step visual instructions.

“People are spending more time than ever at home, so this course is an opportunity to help them tidy up and rediscover their joy,” Kondo told HuffPost. “Rather than a dreaded task, I see tidying as a celebration. It’s an act of gratitude for the items that support you every day ― and the first step to living the life you’ve always wanted. It is my hope that the magic of tidying will help people to create a bright and joyful future – especially during these uncertain times.”

Kondo acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many people’s relationships with the spaces they inhabit and the value of tidying. Indeed, there have been countless stories of people using their time in quarantine to tackle long-overdue home improvement projects.

“The increased time at home has motivated a lot of people to take inventory of their possessions and to reevaluate their relationship with them,” she said.

Working from home has underscored the importance of having a calming workspace in the house, the tidying expert added.

“I recommend making your workspace as tidy ― and as joyful ― as possible,” Kondo said. “No matter where you work, it’s important to create an environment that helps you focus. If you don’t have a home office, identify the items that are crucial to getting your work done and designate a clear spot for them ― a box or portable carrier will do.”

“When it’s time to work, move all unrelated items off of your workspace and add one thing that sparks joy when you look at it,” she continued. “I always keep a crystal or small vase of fresh flowers on my desk.”

She also advised doing something to mark the start of the work day in the morning. As part of her own routine, Kondo said she likes to strike a tuning fork and diffuse essential oils “to signal to my body that I’m switching gears.”

Kondo hopes her tidying course will reach a new audience of people hoping to defeat clutter in their lives.

“I’ve discovered over the years that people master the KonMari Method in different ways,” she said. “For many, my books were all the tidying instruction they needed! For others, my Netflix show ― featuring real-life stories of people tidying with me ― helped them through the process. This course is a great fit for people who enjoy learning through visual demonstration. I break the KonMari Method into lessons and am with you every step of the way.”

