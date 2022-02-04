Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Monthly Declaration of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))
Charenton-le-Pont, 4th February, 2022
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS
ISIN Code: 0000060873
Situation at:
Total number of shares comprising share capital
Total number of voting rights
31 January 2022
111 949 501
Number of voting rights (1):
Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.
(1) Including treasury shares
(2) After deduction of treasury shares
