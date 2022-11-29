Marias Technology is Hired by Security Mutual Insurance Company

Marias Technology
·2 min read
Marias Technology
Marias Technology

Marias will assist with testing Security Mutual’s new policy administration system

COVINGTON, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been contracted by Security Mutual Insurance Company, headquartered in Ithaca, New York, to assist with testing the company’s new policy administration system.

“Marias comes to us with extensive experience in insurance system testing, and it shows,” said Lauren Belfiore, Director of Information Systems for Security Mutual. “They were able to jump in and provide value from day one. We’re grateful to Chris Haines and his team for their expertise and their support.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marias will test Security Mutual’s new system for completeness and accuracy, providing business analysis, quality assurance testing, and user acceptance testing.

“Lauren and her team have been great to work with,” said R. Christopher “Chris” Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “They recognized our level of experience, that we knew their challenges, and that we had the expertise to contribute right from the start. We look forward to being a part of Security Mutual’s success.”

About Marias Technology
Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and configuration, to defining specifications and defect analysis and investigation. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com, email info@mariastechnology.com, or call 866-611-2212.

About Security Mutual Insurance Company
Starting out as a small county cooperative with $1,273 in premiums, today Security Mutual Insurance Company writes over $45 million in premiums. With over $135 million in assets; over $81 million of policyholder surplus, they provide Property and Casualty Insurance for Home and Business. Security Mutual is represented by a network of more than 400 independent agents throughout New York State. For more information, please visit www.securitymutual.com.

Media Contact:
JoAnna Bennett
203-341-2360
joanna@obriencg.com


