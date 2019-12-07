Marianne Vos wins Ethias Cross
Marianne Vos (CCC) enjoyed a winning start to her cyclo-cross season as she soloed to victory at the Ethias Cross in Essen on Saturday. 18-year-old Hungarian champion Blanka Kata Vas (Doltcini-NM Transport) took second place ahead of Anna Kay (Experza).
It was Vos’ first cyclo-cross race since she took bronze in the World Championships in February but she showed no signs of rustiness as she took an early lead in the company of Ellen Van Loy (Telenot Baloise Lions).
Midway through the race, Van Loy lost contact with Vos after she lost traction in the mud and had to unclip, and the Dutchwoman duly cruised clear to take a fine victory.
“I knew I was in form but in your first cyclo-cross race of the year, you never quite know how it will turn out,” Vos said, according to NOS. “I was a bit surprised when I set out in front. Luckily, Ellen Van Loy was still with me, but when she rode into the barriers, I was soon on my own.”
Behind, Vas proved the strongest of the chasers, and she set off in lone pursuit of Vos, crossing the line exactly one minute down in second place.
In the sprint for third place, Kay proved too quick for a flagging Van Loy. Aniek van Alphen came home in 5th ahead of Alicia Franck (Experza) and Loes Sels (IKO-Crelan).
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Marianne Vos (Ned) Ccc - Liv
0:47:57
2
Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
0:01:00
3
Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro Cx
0:01:07
4
Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
5
Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
6
Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro Cx
7
Loes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan
0:01:10
8
Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan
0:01:20
9
Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
0:01:30
10
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx
0:01:32
11
Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
0:01:42
12
Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
0:02:35
13
Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned)
0:02:58
14
Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
0:03:21
15
Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
0:03:43
16
Nicole Göldi (Swi)
0:03:48
17
Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
0:04:37
18
Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
0:04:44
19
Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing
20
Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
21
Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
0:04:46
22
Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
0:05:23
23
Hannah Van Boven (Ned)
0:05:35
24
Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
0:05:54
25
Shana Maes (Bel)
0:06:05
26
Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
0:06:13
27
Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
0:06:18
28
Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
29
Camille Devigne (Fra)
0:06:40
30
Julie Brouwers (Bel)
31
Svenja Wüthrich (Swi)
32
Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
33
Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
34
Kätlin Kukk (Est)
35
Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
36
Aimée Schoe (Ned)
37
Michelle Schätti (Swi)
38
Fabienne Kipfmüller (Swi)
39
Tess Van Loy (Bel)
40
Nele De Vos (Bel)
41
Siobhan Kelly (Can)
42
Nina Keller (Swi)
43
Lies´L Schevenels (Bel)
44
Valerie Boonen (Bel)
45
Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
46
Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
47
Lieke Van Weereld (Ned)
48
Lisette Schoon (Ned)
DNF
Jinse Peeters (Bel)
DNF
Kiona Dhont (Bel)