Marianne Vos wins Ethias Cross

Marianne Vos (CCC Liv) wins Ethias Cross Essen

Marianne Vos (CCC) enjoyed a winning start to her cyclo-cross season as she soloed to victory at the Ethias Cross in Essen on Saturday. 18-year-old Hungarian champion Blanka Kata Vas (Doltcini-NM Transport) took second place ahead of Anna Kay (Experza).

It was Vos’ first cyclo-cross race since she took bronze in the World Championships in February but she showed no signs of rustiness as she took an early lead in the company of Ellen Van Loy (Telenot Baloise Lions).

Midway through the race, Van Loy lost contact with Vos after she lost traction in the mud and had to unclip, and the Dutchwoman duly cruised clear to take a fine victory.

“I knew I was in form but in your first cyclo-cross race of the year, you never quite know how it will turn out,” Vos said, according to NOS. “I was a bit surprised when I set out in front. Luckily, Ellen Van Loy was still with me, but when she rode into the barriers, I was soon on my own.”

Behind, Vas proved the strongest of the chasers, and she set off in lone pursuit of Vos, crossing the line exactly one minute down in second place.

In the sprint for third place, Kay proved too quick for a flagging Van Loy. Aniek van Alphen came home in 5th ahead of Alicia Franck (Experza) and Loes Sels (IKO-Crelan).

