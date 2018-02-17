Marianne St-Gelais is skating for herself at the Olympics

After a disappointing performance at the 2014 Winter Olympic games, Marianne St-Gelais needed to find a new sense of motivation. She discovered that this time around, at the 2018 Olympic Games, she had to start competing for herself.

“Stop thinking about everybody else, stop thinking about what people are going to think,” St-Gelais said of her new outlook heading to PyeongChang. “I don’t want to come back with the same feeling I had of shame or failure like I had in Sochi.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics will represent an important moment for St-Gelais. She is hoping that these Games will provide her with the sense of fulfillment which was absent in Sochi.

