Marianne Faithfull in 'Stable' Condition After Being Hospitalized in London Due to Coronavirus

British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), PEOPLE can confirm.

“Marianne Faithfull’s manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London,” a rep for Faithfull, 73, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.”

Performance artist Penny Arcade, a longtime friend of the British musician, also shared an update on Facebook.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Marianne Faithfull is in hospital in London having tested positive for Covid 19. She went in this past tuesday. Please pray for her,” Arcade wrote. “She has withstood and survived so much in her life – including being Marianne Faithful, that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy. I spoke to her last week and she was hiding out from the virus but she has caregivers and someone brought in to her.”

Arcade also shared a message from Faithfull’s ex-husband John Dunbar, who said that “she can barely speak” and is not allowed to have visitors.

In another message, the performance artist wrote that Faithfull went into the hospital with pneumonia, and was subsequently tested for COVID-19.

Ian Bonhote, director of the upcoming biopic Faithfull, which will star Lucy Boynton, went on to share his best wishes to the singer on Twitter.

“All my thoughts and prayers. Get better soon @Faithfull_M,” Bonhote wrote.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Faithfull has a long history of health struggles, including hepatitis C, which she’s battled for several decades now. In 2006, she revealed she had breast cancer but fully recovered just months later. The singer, who also famously dated Mick Jagger, has also been open over the years about her prior struggles with anorexia and drug abuse.

As of Sunday morning, there are at least 1,225,360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and 66,542 people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.