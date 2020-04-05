Marianne Faithfull in hospital fighting COVID-19

English singer Marianne Faithfull performs on stage during the 23rd edition of the Cognac Blues Passion festival on July 8, 2016 in Cognac. GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

Marianne Faithfull is fighting COVID-19 in hospital, her management confirmed on Saturday (4 April).

The singer is said to be “stable and responding to treatment” at a London hospital in a statement released by representatives.

The tweet from Republic Media read: “Marianne Faithfull’s manager @ravard_francois has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London.

“She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.”

The statement was retweeted by both Faithfull’s Twitter account and her manager’s.

Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones, and Marianne Faithfull before they were due to appear in Marlborough Street Court on charges of possessing cannibis. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

The 73-year-old’s friend, artist and performer Penny Arcade, told Rolling Stone the singer had self-isolated with symptoms before checking into hospital where she tested positive.

She is now also being treated for pneumonia.

Taking to Facebook, Arcade said: “Marianne Faithfull is in hospital in London having tested positive for COVID-19.

“She went in this past Tuesday. Please pray for her! She has withstood and survived so much in her life – including being Marianne Faithfull, that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy.

“I spoke to her last week and she was hiding out from the virus but she has caregivers and someone brought it in to her.

“I wrote to her much loved ex husband John Dunbar….He said ‘So far so good.But also that she can barely speak and no visitors’.”

Artist Dunbar, who introduced John Lennon to Yoko Ono, married Faithfull in 1965 and they had one child.

She left the marriage to begin a highly publicised relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in 1966.

The singer came to prominence as part of London’s Swinging Sixties scene with hits such as This Little Bird and Come and Stay With Me.

Jagger even wrote hits with songwriting partner Keith Richards for Faithfull, including the top ten As Tears Go By.