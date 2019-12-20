Marian, Morningside RBs highlight AP NAIA All-America team

Player of the year Charles Salary from Marian (Ind.) and fellow running back Arnijae Ponder of Morningside (Iowa) lead The Associated Press NAIA All-America team.

The team, presented by Regions Bank and released Friday, was selected by a panel of sports information directors and the AP.

Marian (12-0) and defending champion Morningside (13-0) will play Saturday in the NAIA championship game at Eddie Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.

Salary has run for 1,586 yards and 18 touchdowns this season to lead Marian. Ponder has run for 1,754 yards and 23 touchdowns, and was joined on the first team by offensive lineman Garrett Temme. Marian also placed defensive lineman Mac Dutra on the first team.

Johnny Feauto of Kansas Wesleyan was the first team quarterback. The senior has 4,089 yards passing and 49 touchdown passes.

Joe Dolincheck of Morningside was the second team quarterback. He has thrown for 3,992 yards and 43 touchdowns.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Johnny Feauto, senior, Kansas Wesleyan.

Running backs - Arnijae Ponder, junior, Morningside (Iowa); Charles Salary, senior, Marian (Ind.).

Linemen - Josh Brown, senior, College of Idaho; Trey Coney, senior, Reinhardt (Ga.); Garrett Temme, senior, Morningside (Iowa); Mike Davis, senior, Southeastern (Fla.); Austin Sherrill, junior, Keiser (Fla.).

Tight end - Trenton Poe-Evans, senior, Kansas Wesleyan.

Receivers - DeVon McCoy, sophomore, Kentucky Christian; Shane Solberg, junior, Northwestern (Iowa).

All-purpose player - Jaylen Boyd, junior, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

Kicker - Kyle Mitchell, senior, College of Idaho.

DEFENSE

Linemen - Jeremiah Pharms, senior, Friends (Kan.); Landon, Corolla, senior, Georgetown (Ky.); Shaq Bradford, senior, Kansas Wesleyan; Mac Dutra, senior, Marian (Ind.).

Linebackers - Austin Cuicchi, senior, Grand View (Iowa); Jason Ferris, senior, Montana Western; DaMarcus Wimbush, junior, Bluefield (Va.).

Secondary - Dayton Bush, senior, Benedictine (Kan.); Dallis Flowers, junior, Grand View (Iowa); Sage Chen-Young, sophomore, Keiser (Fla.); Takota Anderson, senior, Kansas Wesleyan.

Punter - Drake Higgins, senior, Missouri Valley College.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Joe Dolincheck, sophomore, Morningside (Iowa).

Running backs - Demarco Prewitt, senior, Kansas Wesleyan; Tim Whitfield, junior, Langston (Okla.).

Linemen - Dustin Rivera, junior, Southwestern (Kan.); James Officer IV, senior, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); Andrew Rupich, junior, Culver-Stockton (Mo.); Robert Mosley, senior, Waldorf (Iowa); Paxton De Haan, senior, Northwestern (Iowa).

Tight end - Austin Harris, sophomore, Midland (Neb.).

Receivers - Stevie Williams, junior, Kansas Wesleyan; Reid Jurgensmeier, junior, Morningside (Iowa).

All-purpose player - Louis Quinones, senior, Valley City State (N.D.).

Kicker - Nathan Hamilton, freshman, Grand View (Iowa).

DEFENSE

Linemen - James Jamicich, senior, St. Francis (Ind.); Seth Fallen, senior, Reinhardt (Ga,); Kumi Sarpong Jr., sophomore, Cumberlands (Ky.); Robert Robinson, junior, Briar Cliffs (Iowa).

Linebackers - Sam Morton, senior, Evangel (Mo.); Tanner Machacek, senior, Northwestern (Iowa); Kevin Brown, senior, Dickinson State (N.D.).

Secondary - Klayton Nordeen, senior, Morningside (Iowa); Trevon Claybourne, senior, Siena Heights (Mich.); Twon Collymore, sophomore, Sterling (Kan.); Starr Thompson, senior, Georgetown (Ky.).

Punter - Austin Bohn, senior, Ottawa (Ariz.)

