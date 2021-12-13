Mariah Menu arrives at McDonald's. How to get a free food thanks to the partnership with Mariah Carey

McDonald's has a deal wrapped up to make your wish (for free food) come true, especially if you're a Mariah fan.

The fast-food chain has teamed up with Mariah Carey for 12 days of free food starting Monday and continuing through Christmas Eve. Carey is the second female to be featured in McDonald's U.S. celebrity campaign.

The chain has previously rolled out limited-time celebrity meals based on stars' favorite McDonald's orders, including the Saweetie Meal last summer and "Famous Orders" with BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott.

The "Mariah Menu" is different from the other celebrity collaborations and features a select free item each day through Christmas Eve with a $1 minimum purchase on McDonald’s mobile app.

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order," Carey said in a statement, adding hers is the cheeseburger with extra pickles. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

Last year ahead of Christmas, McDonald's had 11 days of app deals featuring iconic holiday characters' favorite menu items like Frosty the Snowman, Buddy the Elf, The Grinch and Santa Claus.

McDonald's will have 12 days of free food app offers with $1 purchases Dec. 13-24.

McDonald's Mariah Menu free food

The freebies will be available at participating locations and each is valid one time per day with a $1 minimum purchase on McDonald's mobile app, excluding tax. More details will be available on the app.

Dec. 13: Big Mac

Dec. 14: McChicken

Dec. 15: Bakery item

Dec. 16: Six-piece Chicken McNuggets

Dec. 17: Cheeseburger

Dec. 18: Hotcakes

Dec. 19: McDouble

Dec. 20: Apple Pie

Dec. 21: Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Dec. 22: Double Cheeseburger

Dec. 23: Sausage Biscuit

Dec. 24: Chocolate Chip Cookies

How to get a free Mariah beanie, shirt

The Mariah Menu also features free beanies with Carey's signature and t-shirts with a photo of her.

The free beanies are up for grabs on Wednesday, the day when the freebie is a bakery item. The free shirt will be given away on Dec. 21 when the freebie is the Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

For a chance to get one of the exclusive items, McDonald's says you need to "be one of the first approximately 10,000 people" of the day to redeem the Mariah Menu deal through Mobile Order & Pay with a $1 minimum purchase.

