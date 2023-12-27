Mariah Carey's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka confirms 'amicable separation' from singer

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka's nearly decade-long romance has come to a close.

Tanaka, who served as the pop icon's backup dancer-turned-creative director, took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm the couple's breakup. Rumors of their split began popping up online last month when fans noticed Tanaka did not join Carey on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

"Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," Tanaka wrote in a lengthy post. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Tanaka went on to praise the "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer for her "dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft," as well as thank Carey's children for their "warmth and kindness."

The dancer did not disclose the cause of the couple's split in his post.

"During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect," Tanaka wrote. "The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Carey and Tanaka for comment.

Tanaka and Carey first met when Tanaka joined her 2006 The Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer. The singer first confirmed their relationship in an interview with The Associated Press in 2017.

“I’m just going to be like, ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said at the time, smiling. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. ... Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Earlier this year, Tanaka shared his appreciation for Carey in an Instagram tribute that marked the singer's 54th birthday in March.

"This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️" Tanaka wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the former couple.

Before dating Tanaka, Carey was engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer. The pair broke up in 2016.

The "Vision of Love" songstress married her first husband, music executive Tommy Mottola, in 1993, and the two divorced in 1998. She then married comedian Nick Cannon in 2008. The couple, who share twins, split in 2014.

"I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field," Carey told Cosmopolitan of her love life in July 2019. "I haven’t had that many (partners), but there has been a variety pack."

Contributing: Charles Trepany, USA TODAY; Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

