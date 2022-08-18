Mariah Carey's Bid to Trademark 'Queen of Christmas' Met with Opposition from Fellow Singers

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1369A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Singer Mariah Carey during an interview on December 7, 2020

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to be the "Queen" of it.

Back in March 2021, the singer, 53, filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with hopes of legally marketing herself as the sole "Queen of Christmas," CBS News reported Wednesday.

Per the outlet, Carey — whose tune "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has become an iconic holiday staple — wants to sell merchandise with the title, and also wishes to use the name within her music, videos and other music-based entertainment.

After the bid was made public in July 2022, fellow singers Elizabeth Chan and Darlene Love, who claim they have ties to the "Queen of Christmas" name, challenged Carey's claim, however.

Chan, who has released multiple Christmas tracks during her career — and even debuted an album titled Queen of Christmas in 2021 — had her attorney, Louis W. Tompros of Boston-based WilmerHale, file a formal declaration of opposition against Carey's trademark claim last week.

In an interview with Variety, Chan spoke about her decision to pursue legal action and her opposition to Carey being the sole user of the "Queen of Christmas" moniker.

"Christmas has come way before any of us on earth, and hopefully will be around way after any of us on earth," Chan told the publication. "And I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. That's just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It's meant to be shared; it's not meant to be owned."

"It's not just about the music business," she continued. "She's trying to trademark this in every imaginable way — clothing, liquor products, masks, dog collars — it's all over the map. If you knit a 'Queen of Christmas' sweater, you should be able to sell it on Etsy to somebody else so they can buy it for their grandma. It's crazy — it would have that breadth of registration."

Love, 81, meanwhile, who is known for her work on the holiday album A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector — and particularly for her classic, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" — expressed her opposition to Carey's bid as well.

"Is it true that Mariah Carey trademarked 'Queen of Christmas'?" Love asked in a Facebook post this week. "What does that mean, that I can't use that title?"

"David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' and at 81 years of age I'm NOT changing anything," she continued. "I've been in the business for 52 years, have earned it, and can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem call David or my lawyer!!"

It is unclear, however, if Love has currently taken legal action against Carey's trademark proposal.

"All I Want for Christmas" was released on Carey's Merry Christmas album in 1994, and was co-written and produced by the "Vision of Love" musician and Walter Afanasieff."

It wasn't until 25 years later, in 2019, that the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time, however.

The Christmas hit then broke new ground last year as Carey received the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award for the song, making it the first holiday single to ever receive the coveted award.

"The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions," Carey said in a press release at the time. "It blows my mind that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' has endured different eras of the music industry."

She added: "The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I'm so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you."

Representatives for Carey, Chan and Love did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.