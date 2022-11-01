Mariah Carey transforms from witch to Santa to welcome the Christmas season

Mariah Carey has declared ‘it’s time’ for Christmas now Halloween is finished (Mariah Carey/Instagram)

Mariah Carey has declared the Christmas season open now that Halloween is over for another year.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas took to social media to make her annual decree, as she is seen transforming from a witch into Santa.

In the clip, which starts off in black and white, the When You Believe singer, 53 is seen channelling the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz, as she cackles while peddling on an exercise bike.

Then, once October 31 ends, the black and white is replaced with a burst of colour and Mariah, now sporting a festive red and white ensemble while sitting atop a reindeer, sings, “It’s time!!”

The diva echoed this sentiment in the caption, writing: “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!” followed by a Christmas tree, party popper, and red love-heart emoji.

To truly bring the message home, her Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas can be heard playing in the background.

Her friends and fans were totally here for it as they took to the comments section.

“The Christmas Queen has officially defrosed,” penned one.

How can you argue with Mariah Carrey? (Mariah Carey Instagram)

“Mariah coming to snatch Xmas all over again,” wrote another.

“I stayed up just for this,” declared a third.

Adding: “So worth it”.

While Paris Hilton simply replied with a string of heart-eye emojis.