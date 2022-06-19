Mariah Carey Sparkles With Starburst Details in Oscar de la Renta Gown for Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Katie Dupere
·2 min read

Mariah Carey has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a further testament to her talent. To celebrate the occasion, the 53-year-old icon chose a glamorous look that  magnified her star power.

For the June 16 induction in New York City, Carey wore a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a black tulle mermaid train. The dress was decorated with silver glitter starbursts, which collected at the top and cascaded down the skirt. Carey, who was styled by DiAndre Tristan, paired the gown with Tom Ford zebra disco platform heels that featured a 5.5-inch crystal-embellished zebra spool heel and platform, along with a wide black velvet toe strap and ankle-climbing tie.

More from WWD

Honoree Mariah Carey wears an Oscar de la Renta gown at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala Friday, June 17, 2022, in New York. - Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Honoree Mariah Carey wears an Oscar de la Renta gown at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala Friday, June 17, 2022, in New York. - Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Carey accessorized with sheer black opera-length gloves by Garo Sparo. She wore a collection of diamond jewelry pieces, including leaf chandelier earrings, a chunky bracelet and a long Y knot necklace by Bulgari.

The pop star cheekily put on black Gucci sunglasses while on stage to shield her eyes from the lights.

Honoree Mariah Carey wears an Oscar de la Renta gown at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala on June 16, 2022, in New York. - Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Honoree Mariah Carey wears an Oscar de la Renta gown at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala on June 16, 2022, in New York. - Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Accepting the honor on stage, Carey detailed how it’s been a hard-fought struggle to get people to take her seriously as a songwriter in the music industry.

“I constantly have to remind people I’m a songwriter,” she said in her speech. “They’re all into the ‘diva’ thing. It’s like ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a diva, wow, a diva.'”

Honoree Mariah Carey wears an Oscar de la Renta gown at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala on June 16, 2022, in New York. - Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Honoree Mariah Carey wears an Oscar de la Renta gown at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala on June 16, 2022, in New York. - Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

She added, “You’re maybe somewhat familiar with the meme of me going over and over, ‘As a songwriter, as a songwriter, as a songwriter, as a songwriter.’ Hopefully tonight we can create another meme as a songwriter.”

To close out her speech, the star said, “Out of the 439 total inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, only 32 have been women up until this moment. Now it’s 33.”

The ceremony also inducted Annie Lennox, The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (The Neptunes), Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson into the Hall of Fame. There were several musical performances throughout the night in tribute to the honorees, with St. Vincent, Smokey Robinson, Leslie Odom Jr., Ingrid Michaelson, Usher and more hitting the stage throughout the event.

Notably, Carey and all other 2022 inductees were first notified of their awards in December 2019. The induction was postponed twice because of COVID-19, leaving the honorees to wait over two years for the big night.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Wilkerson, Bukovec reach world championship beach volleyball final

    ROME — Toronto beach volleyball players Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec have advanced to the women's world championship final in Rome. The Canadian duo downed Germany's Svenja Mueller and Cinja Tillman in three games (21-15, 15-21, 15-12) in Saturday's semifinal to advance. Wilkerson and Bukovec face Brazilians Duda Lisboa and Ana Patricia Ramos for gold Sunday. “It’s a dream,” Bukovec said following their semifinal win Saturday. “I am so grateful and honoured to be here… and to be playing

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Reigning NHL champion Lightning in 2-0 hole to Avalanche

    DENVER (AP) — What emerged from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night wasn't their championship pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown. Outmuscled. Outhustled. Out-tussled. Andrei Vasilevskiy and the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions were thumped 7-0 by the Avalanche, losing not only the game but their cool and their mojo in the process. This marked just the second time in Vasil

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Astros throw 2 immaculate innings in 9-2 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Astros starter Luis Garcia and reliever Phil Maton each threw an immaculate inning — nine pitches, three strikeouts — and Martín Maldonado keyed a six-run first inning that sent Houston over the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Wednesday. Maldonado hit a two-run double in the first and later homered for the AL West-leading Astros. Garcia (4-5) struck out nine without a walk over six innings while limiting Texas to two runs and four hits. He had a span of five consecutive strikeouts t

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Pair of Canadian squads sneak into quarter-finals at beach volleyball worlds

    Neither of Canada's two matches on Thursday at the beach volleyball world championships began well. By the end, both teams were headed to the quarter-finals. Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes and fellow Canadian duo Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec each earned three-sets victories at the tournament in Rome, extending their respective unbeaten streaks. Pavan and Humana-Paredes, ranked 15th, fell behind sixth-ranked Brazilians Talita Da Rocha Antunes and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa Silva e

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play

    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico. Kevin Josue Lopez scored in the 13th minute for the home side, while teammate Kervin Arriage added an insurance marker in the 78th minute. Jonathan David scored for Canada in the 86th minute. Canada had nine shot att

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Burakovsky lifts Avalanche to thrilling Game 1 overtime win over Lightning

    The Colorado Avalanche have drawn first blood in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • NHL Draft: Flyers' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Flyers' prospect pool ranks among the worst in the NHL.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.