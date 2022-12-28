Mariah Carey Snapped Looking Cosy In Aspen With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

If you're wondering how celebrity Christmasses might be a little bit different to normal Christmasses, look no further than the star-studded crowd hitting the slopes of Aspen, Colorado this year.

Home to many a millionaire's mansion, the luxury snow and ski resort plays host to more than just Kyle Richards and other Real Housewives franchise members. For example, Goldie Hawn (who was spotted there this year) and Kurt Russell own a giant ranch in Aspen, Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach reportedly still have a 15-acre horse estate, Shoot N’ Starr Ranch, and if we're talking about billionaires, anyone fancy popping over to Roman Abramovich's Aspen retreat?

BG041/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

And as for who is in Aspen for Christmas 2022? Well, it doesn't get much more celeb wow-factor than Mariah Carey.

Carey, 52, was spotted out and about in Aspen over the holidays with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The pair were seen wandering around the snow town's boutique shops, looking cosy as they walked hand-in-hand between stores, with Tanaka, 39, helping Carey avoid slipping on the ice in her heeled boots.

MEGA - Getty Images

MEGA - Getty Images

For the occasion, Carey wore a black pleated mini skirt, tights, boots and a quilted bomber jacket. She wore her hair down in flowing waves. Tanaka looked warm in a bucket hat and snow boots.

Carey and Tanaka started dating back in 2016 - shortly after she ended her engagement with James Packer - while Tanaka was her choreographer and backing dancer. They split briefly, early in the relationship, and once again in 2017, but have gotten back together both times and now seem stronger than ever.

MEGA - Getty Images

MEGA - Getty Images

MEGA - Getty Images

This isn't the first time that the couple have spent Christmas in Aspen. It has become something of an annual tradition, with the pair enjoying the slopes during the festive season in 2021 as well as in 2019.

On Boxing Day, Carey posted an Instagram gallery from the snowy paradise, treating us to some snaps of their family Christmas together. The slideshow included a photo of her and Tanaka looking cosy over a dining table, as well as an adorable picture of the singer with her twin children Monroe and Moroccan.

Story continues

You Might Also Like