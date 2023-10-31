Mariah Carey Served Jessica Rabbit Realness This Halloween

Purple opera gloves? Check. Siren red hair? Check.

It is a commonly known fact that Mariah Carey is the undisputed queen of Christmas. But this year, the music icon is getting festive for Halloween before the official start of holiday season on Nov. 1, by delivering a spot-on interpretation of Jessica Rabbit.

On Monday, Mariah shared a carousel of snapshots taken ahead of Halloween on Instagram. In the photos, the multi-hyphenate wore a cherry red sequined formal gown featuring a very high slit, bone corset detailing, and a plunging sweetheart neckline that looked almost identical to the cartoon character from 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Furthering her likeness to the sultry fictional character, Carey debuted auburn red hair styled in voluminous Old Hollywood curls and a deep side part and completed her glam with shimmery, lavender eye makeup, feathered lashes, rosy cheeks, and a bold red pout. Purple leather opera gloves and a pair of sparkly red platform heels provided the finishing touches to her costume.

Aside from her outfit, Mariah got into full character and even copied the fictional character’s signature pose — and we wouldn’t be surprised if she naturally nailed the vocals too.



"Happy Halloween! 🎃 #notyet," she captioned the post, reminding us all that when the clock strikes midnight on Halloween, "It's tiiiiime" to officially gear up for the Yuletide festivities.

The star has been preparing for the holiday season since earlier this month when she announced her Merry Christmas One and All! tour that kicks off on Nov. 15, and will wrap just in time for Christmas. "This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar's timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' and fan favorite chart-toppers," per the press release.

