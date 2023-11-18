Mariah Carey Reveals She Hasn't Had a Driver's License for 7 Years: 'I Let It Expire'

The singer insists she can drive — she just needs to pay a visit to the DMV to get her license sorted

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey hasn't been behind the wheel of a car in quite a long time.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, the "All I Want for Christmas" singer, 54, admitted that she hasn't driven herself anywhere in seven years — but was quick to clarify that it's not due to some diva-esque behavior.

"I don't have a license, because I let it expire," she explained to host Jennifer Hudson. "I did have one, and then I left where I was living. I was living in the city and you don't really want to drive in Manhattan. Well, I don't."

"And then when I went to go be like, 'OK, my license.' They were like, 'Oh, well it's expired — and expired like seven years ago,' " she continued, prompting laughs from the audience. "So then I was going to have to take the test again."

Hudson, 42, chimed in, "I don't think I'd pass if I took the test again."

"That's what I'm saying!" Carey replied.

Although the pop icon said she plans to work on getting her license again, in the meantime, she's more comfortable letting other people drive her where she needs to go.

"If there were one street that I could say, 'OK, this is a safe street for me to drive,' I would do that," she said. "But the thing is, it's just better for me to go with somebody in the car and not drive, but I can drive."

Her long-since-expired driver's license wasn't the only surprising revelation that Carey made during her appearance on the talk show. After Hudson asked, “What's the most casual item of clothing in your closet?” Carey shared that she doesn't own any sneakers.

“Probably some hideous slides that someone made me purchase,” she said. “Because I don't own sneakers."

Story continues

Hudson, who appeared shocked by her statement, followed up with, "You don't?"

“No, I don't," Carey answered. "Because I get a blister on the back of my foot.”

Related: Mariah Carey Confirms She's Working on New Music: 'It's Exciting'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the Grammy winner went on to admit that heels "hurt too," she said she finds them easier to wear because she walks on her toes. “I've always done that," she explained. "So it's kind of a thing.”

Robert Kamau/GC Mariah Carey steps out in heels in December 2022.

The Queen of Christmas also opened up about her holiday preparations — and tendency to go overboard with her festive decorations. When Hudson asked her just how many Christmas trees she has, Carey appeared a little sheepish.

"Oh, well, I don't want to make anybody feel left out because we have a lot of Christmas trees," she said.

Related: Mariah Carey Reveals Her 'All-Time' Favorite Christmas Song — and It's Not One of Her Own!

"What's a lot, Mariah?" Hudson pressed her, with a grin. "Like, a whole field of trees?"

"Not a field, per se," Carey joked, before explaining her tree situation.

"So, in the main part of the house will be a nice, tall Christmas tree with gold and silver — not actual gold. It's just for the beauty of the tree," she said.

She then explained that she has a second tree that is less flashy but much more sentimental.

"And then I have a smaller, multicolored lights tree. Like the Charlie Brown tree, with some ornaments that my fans made for me and different stuff like that," she told the audience.



Carey is currently on the road for her Merry Christmas One and All Tour, which kicked off on Wednesday in California.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.