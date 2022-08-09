Mariah Carey Remembers Singing with Olivia Newton-John in Sweet Tribute: 'Honestly, I Love You'

Amethyst Tate
·4 min read
Pop music diva Mariah Carey(L) hugs singer-actress Olivia Newton John(R) who presented Carey with a special award during the 27th Annual American Music Awards 17 January 2000 in Los Angeles. Carey is only the third recipient of the &quot;Award of Achievement&quot; in the show's history, joining Michael Jackson and Prince.
Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Mariah Carey and Olivia Newton-John

Mariah Carey paid homage to Olivia Newton-John with a touching social media post following the legendary icon's death on Monday.

On Twitter, the 53-year-old singer acknowledged how much she looked up to Newton-John while growing up, before sharing that she was "obsessed" with the Grease actress.

"I first fell in love with Olivia's voice when I was a little girl and heard 'I Honestly Love You.' Songs like 'Magic,' 'Suddenly' and 'Have You Never Been Mellow' showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed," Carey tweeted Tuesday.

Olivia Newton-John is joined by Mariah Carey backstage at Z-100's Z-Day for New York City's 100th Birthday Blast at Radio City Music Hall.
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Carey went on to share that she even dressed up as the icon before she found stardom herself.

"I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to "Hopelessly Devoted to You." This is a moment I will never ever forget," Carey wrote.

The "We Belong Together" singer concluded, "I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I've ever met. She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, honestly I love you."

The singer-songwriter and actress — a four-time Grammy winner and star of beloved movie musical Grease — died of breast cancer Monday morning at the age of 73.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," her husband, John Easterlingannounced Monday on Newton-John's social media channels.

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John's Amazing Life and Career in Photos

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

In May 2017, Newton-John announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer which had metastasized to the sacrum. Her team said that Newton-John would be completing photon radiation therapy, in addition to natural wellness therapies after consulting with her medical team at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

"We both have the same unshakable belief that she's going to have a wonderful success story," her husband, John Easterling, 70, told PEOPLE at the time. "We're not trying to be positive. We have an absolute knowingness that we can turn this around."

Olivia Newton-John
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Olivia Newton-John

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'

Newton-John was known to refer to herself as a "cancer thriver," acknowledging that she led a full life despite her diagnosis, ultimately living another five years.

Newton-John is survived by her daughter LattanziEasterling, sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

