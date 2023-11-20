Mariah Carey Receives Chart Achievement Award from Two Very Special Presenters – Twins Monroe and Moroccan

The singer shares her 12-year-old twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Mariah Carey accepts the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for "All I Want For Christmas Is You" alongside her children, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Culver Studios in Culver City, California.

Mariah Carey is sharing her moment with her two favorite people.

At the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, the singer, 54, received the Chart Achievement Award for her iconic holiday song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" from two very important people in her life — her 12-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe.

Wearing a white zip-up dress and white knee-length boots, the Queen of Christmas was joined on stage by her two kids, who stayed on holiday theme in red and white as they stood next to their mom. "I couldn't ask for better presenters than Roc and Roe. Thank you guys," Carey told her twins before continuing her acceptance speech.



At the end of her speech, Carey received kisses on the cheek from both of her kids, who chatted with their mom before the trio walked off stage.

Carey shares her two kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 43.

Ahead of her performance at the award show, Carey told Access that her twins would be joining her for her segment.

"I love it. I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them," she said.

"I never say 'you guys gotta do this,' you know? It’s whatever they want to do and they’re rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that’s impressive to me.”

Over the weekend, the musician and her daughter Monroe posed with members of the Kardashian clan after the famous family came to see Carey's Merry Christmas One And All! show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian brought their daughters Chicago and True, both 5½, and North, 10, alongside niece Dream, 7, and mom Kris Jenner, 68, to see Carey's show.

"The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us! 🩵," Khloé captioned photos from the night.

In a post on Kim's Instagram Story, Carey's daughter was seen playing guitar on stage next to her mom. "Go Monroe," Kim captioned the post.

