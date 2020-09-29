Mariah Carey’s already best-selling memoir is out today — here’s how to read it for 50 percent off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Mariah Carey is a global music icon known mostly for her five-octave vocal range, record-breaking music hits and diva persona.

Today (Sept. 29, 2020), she is adding “author” to her already extensive résumé with the release of her highly-anticipated memoir aptly titled “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

Shop: “The Meaning Of Mariah Carey” By Mariah Carey, $14.99 (Print List Price: $29.99)

Already a No. 1 best seller on Amazon, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” sees the “Emotions” songstress tell the unfiltered story of her life. Throughout the book, she candidly touches on her rough early family life and childhood, her tumultuous marriage to former high-powered music executive Tommy Mottola, her undying love for her “lambily” (her fans) and more.

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” she said of her time writing this book. “I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.”

Carey, who stands as the solo artist with the most No. 1s in Billboard Hot 100 history, further explained that while there have been “countless stories” about her life printed in tabloids and magazines throughout the years, this is the first time she’s gotten to share her truth her way.

“It’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a 10-minute television interview,” she said, via Amazon. “And even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens.”

The singer stressed that this book is composed of her own memories, mishaps, struggles and survival.

“I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice,” she added.

In addition to “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” being the singer’s first explicit foray as an author, it’s also worth noting that it is cheaper to read through Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service.

