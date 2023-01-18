Mariah Carey Matches with Daughter Monroe During Ski Trip with Her Twins — See the Cute Photos!

mariah carey

Mariah Carey is hitting the slopes with her kids!

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer, 52, shared photos on Instagram Wednesday from a fun-filled ski trip with 11½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Carey and daughter Monroe matched for the snowy outing, both wearing shiny pink puffer jackets, black ski pants and black winter beanies. The musician shared cute snaps of the mother-daughter duo on the slopes together, as well as photos where son Monroe joins his sister and mom.

"Matching ensems on the slopes!⛷️❄️," wrote Carey, who shares her twins with ex Nick Cannon.

Last month, Carey shared scenes from her Christmas Eve on Instagram, where she and the twins enjoyed a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" with Santa Claus.

In the sweet photos, Carey smiled while standing next to a black and red sleigh, where her two kids were nestled inside wearing matching Christmas pajamas and sitting next to Santa. The musician looked ready for the holiday, wearing a festive red outfit that featured fuzzy white trim.

"Surprise midnight sleigh ride on Christmas Eve! 🎅🏼🛷❤️," Carey captioned her post.

The twins helped close out Carey's performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as they danced behind her.

Carey accessorized her red mermaid gown with a dramatic train with more than 80 carats of diamonds (from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection), as well as a sparkling tiara atop her head. She also held a matching parasol in one hand during the entire performance.

Monroe wore an all-white ensemble that included a tutu and tiara, while Moroccan sported a red sweatshirt and black pants with a gold chain around his neck.

"Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁 Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life. ❤️❤️❤️ Now it's reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼," Carey wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the appearance.