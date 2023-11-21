Mariah Carey Has Been Linked With Some Major A-Listers

Getty Images

Mariah Carey has been a cultural icon for decades now, so it’s only natural that other celebs want to be in her sparkly orbit, too. As a result, Mariah has spent time with some seriously famous men, and even married two of them! Her list of past relationships includes everyone from famous athletes to fellow singers and an Australian billionaire.

These days, the Grammy Award-winning singer has been dating backup dancer Bryan Tanaka since 2016, but there are rumors that the two might be on the outs. Bryan wasn’t spotted at Mariah’s Christmas tour kickoff show, according to Hollywood Life, and people are talking—especially since he’s been a dancer for her for more than a decade.

With all of the focus on Mariah’s love life right now, it’s understandable to have questions about who she’s dated, married, and been engaged to over the years. Here’s a quick look back at some of Mariah's most famous love affairs.

Tommy Mottola - early 1990s

Mariah burst onto the scene in 1990 with a debut album that was overseen by Tommy Mottola—a music executive she went on to marry in 1993. The couple divorced four years later, per Hello! Mariah later said on Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast that she felt “locked away” after her marriage.

“I was given the rules and had to stick with them,” she said.

Derek Jeter - 1997 to 1998

Mariah started dating New York Yankees star Derek Jeter about a year after her breakup with Tommy.

She later told Oprah Winfrey for The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+, per Vulture, that Derek was the “catalyst” for her divorce.

“I didn’t know who he was,” she said, of when she first met Derek. “I didn’t think I would ever meet anybody who wouldn’t … feel superior to me … because of the fact that I’m not one way or another in most people’s minds, and they have preconceived notions whatever."

The couple broke up in 1998.

Marcus Schenkenberg - 1998

Mariah and the Dutch model reportedly dated for a few months after her relationship with Derek ended, but details on this one are scarce.

Luis Miguel - 1998 to 2001

Mariah and Mexican singer Luis Migel first went on a blind date in 1998 in Aspen, Colorado, according to People. But Mariah said in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey that he didn’t impress her at first.

“After we had both had a few drinks and an awkward dinner, I still couldn't get rid of him… I had just met this guy and he was drunk off his ass,” she wrote. But he sent her a Bulgari necklace the next day. "I soon learned that was his way; he was an authentic, over-the-top Latin lover, for real,” she said.

The two dated until 2001 before they broke things off, with Mariah later saying they each struggled with personal issues and couldn't make the relationship work anymore.

"I tried my best to support him emotionally, but I was going through my own s*** and it got to a point where I could no longer deal with it. We were not helping each other heal," she wrote.

Eminem - 2001

This is a controversial one. When asked if he ever dated Mariah, Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2002, that “there’s truth to that," per People. But he also included this kicker: “But on the whole personal level, I’m not really feeling it. I just don’t like her as a person.” (Mariah later denied that they dated.)

Safe to say, I don't think this alleged relationship will make it into the history books.

Eric Benet - 2000 to 2003

Eric and Mariah co-starred in her 2001 movie, Glitter, and they reportedly had a romantic fling behind the scenes, too. Mariah never confirmed this one, either.

Nick Cannon - 2008 to 2016

Mariah and Nick Cannon met on the set of her “Bye-Bye” music video and things took off from there, according to the New York Daily News.

They got married just a few months later in the Bahamas and welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011. The couple announced their split in 2014 but the divorce wasn't finalized until the end of 2016.

"There's no hard feelings and ill will," Nick previously told People. "Ultimately, it's about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have."

James Packer - 2015 to 2016

Mariah dated the Australian billionaire for years, and the two got engaged in January of 2016. However, they had a messy split that same year, with Mariah receiving between $5 million to $10 million from Packer afterward, per People.

“I was at a low point in my personal life,” Packer told The Australian of their breakup. “She was kind, exciting, and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

Bryan Tanaka - 2016 to Present

Mariah and Bryan Tanaka, who was her backup dancer, were first linked in 2016, shortly after her breakup with Packer. They’ve had an on-again, off-again relationship since then, according to People.

A source told the magazine in 2021 that Bryan is "always doting on her and they have a great time together,” adding that he’s “also great with her kids.”

As for whether they’ve split, it’s not clear. Bryan’s Instagram is no help—he hasn’t posted since June.

