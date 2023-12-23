Mariah Carey Keeps Two Very Specific Christmas Trees at Her Home (Exclusive)

"Some of my fans have made ornaments for me, so we try to save those and put them up on the tree," the singer said about one of her trees

Mariah Carey fans are reminded every year that she doesn’t “care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree” when they listen to her perennial holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” But she sure does care about the actual trees.

The five-time Grammy winner told PEOPLE in her recent digital cover interview that two specific Christmas trees are filling her home with holiday spirit this year.

“One is the more grand, you know, kind of gold and cream and sparkly angels and butterflies tree that I have every year that makes me really happy,” Carey, 54, said in Los Angeles while on her Merry Christmas One and All! concert tour.

“The other one is kind of like a Charlie Brown tree, where we do Polaroids of ourselves and put them on the tree,” Carey added. “It's fun because it's a sad little tree, but we decorate it, and it's cute, and it's got the colorful lights. Some of my fans have made ornaments for me, so we try to save those and put them up on the tree as well. Peanuts forever!”

Like Peanuts, Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has withstood the test of time since its 1994 release. While always a holiday favorite, the track didn’t enter the top 10 of Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 until 2017. The song peaked at No. 1 for the first time ever in 2019 and became her 19th No. 1 song in her career. She has the most No. 1s out of any solo artist in history.

The Library of Congress inducted “All I Want for Christmas Is You” into the National Recording Registry in April 2023. At the time, Carey tweeted, “I’m honored beyond belief! I definitely did not even imagine this would happen when writing and recording this song!”



